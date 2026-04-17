Glow By Kirtilals Shines Bright With New Showroom Launch In Madurai

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Madurai, Tamil Nadu, India Glow by Kirtilals, the contemporary diamond jewellery brand from Kirtilals, proudly announces the grand opening of its 10th showroom at West Masi Street, Madurai. This milestone marks a significant step in the brand's expansion, bringing stylish and accessible diamond jewellery closer to a new generation of customers.

Dr. Anusha, Glow by Kirtilals Madurai Channel Partner inaugurated the new showroom

The newly launched showroom features an exquisite range of lightweight natural diamond jewellery, with prices starting from Rs.7,000. Designed for the modern woman, the collection blends effortless style with versatility-perfect for everyday wear, work, celebrations, and everything in between.

With designs that reflect individuality and evolving fashion sensibilities, Glow by Kirtilals aims to make diamonds a part of daily self-expression rather than just occasion wear.

To celebrate the launch, Glow by Kirtilals is introducing an exclusive inaugural offer: Flat 50% off on making charges, 26% off on diamond value, along with a complimentary silver coin on every purchase.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Suraj Shantakumar, Director – Business Strategy, Kirtilals, said,“We are excited to introduce Glow by Kirtilals to Madurai-a vibrant city that beautifully blends tradition with modern aspirations. With Glow, we are focused on creating jewellery for the modern woman-pieces that complement her everyday life, her style, and her individuality.”

The showroom is located at No. 113, Opp. Khadi Kraft, West Masi Street, Madurai. Customers can visit the store to explore the collection or shop online at