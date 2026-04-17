Global Power Solutions Corp. Submits Expression Of Interest For 15 MW Waste-To-Energy Project In Democratic Republic Of Congo

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Canada, April 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“Global Power” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce that it has submitted an Expression of Interest (“EOI”) for the potential development and operation of a 15 megawatt (MW) waste-to-energy plant in Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of Congo (“DRC”).

The Company, working with its proposed special purpose project partner, Dhatu Group of Uganda, has participated in preliminary discussions with stakeholders regarding the potential development of a waste-to-energy facility based on the collection of municipal solid waste in the city of Kinshasa.

Kinshasa, with an estimated population of approximately 18.5 million residents, is reported to generate in excess of 7,000 tonnes of municipal waste per day. Based on its preliminary analysis of potential project parameters – including feedstock availability, development cost, execution considerations, and potential economic viability – the Company has submitted an EOI outlining a conceptual 15 MW waste-to-energy facility utilizing approximately 1,000 tonnes of waste per day as feedstock.

In advance, the project would be expected to utilize modern thermal waste-to-energy technology designed to convert municipal solid waste into reliable baseload electricity for delivery to the national grid.

The proposed project concept is intended to contribute to improved waste management and urban sanitation, while also supporting electricity generation capacity within the region.

The submission of the EOI represents an early-stage proposal only. Any potential development of the project would be subject to further technical evaluation, feasibility studies, regulatory approvals, financing arrangements, and the negotiation of definitive agreements with relevant governmental and project stakeholders.

Haneef Esmail, Chief Financial Officer, Chairmen and director of Global Power Solutions, commented:

“The Company's submission of the Expression of Interest is exploratory in nature and is intended to assess potential participation in the project development process. Global Power's potential role, if the project advances, could include project development support, technology integration, or other participation alongside local partners. No definitive agreements have been entered into at this stage.”

About Global Power Solutions Corp.

Global Power Solutions Corp. is a company well known for its pioneering efforts in the manufacture of light gauge steel components for the construction industry and modular metal buildings. The business strategy of the Company is being expanded to the pursuit of other industrial opportunities, including the development and execution of renewable energy and other clean energy infrastructure projects.

On behalf of the Board:

Global Power Solutions Corp.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively,“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the business and operations of Global Power Solutions Corp. (“Global Power” or the“Company”). Forward-looking statements in this release may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development and deployment of the Company's modular hydrogen power systems, the identification and establishment of potential manufacturing or staging facilities, the integration of licensed and commercially available hydrogen technologies, potential system efficiencies, future commercial applications, and the ability of the Company to obtain any required regulatory approvals. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as“plans,”“expects,”“is expected,”“scheduled,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“believes,”“contemplates,”“proposes,”“estimates,” or similar expressions, or statements that certain actions, events, or results“may,”“could,”“would,”“might,” or“will” be taken, occur, or be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs of management as of the date of this release. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the development and commercialization of hydrogen energy technologies, the integration of third-party equipment and technologies, the availability of suitable manufacturing locations and partners, the ability to obtain necessary regulatory approvals, changes in economic or market conditions, supply chain factors, technological development risks, and the ability of the Company to successfully execute its business strategy. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements contained in this release are made as of the date of this release.

"Haneef Esmail"Chairman & DirectorTel: 604.684.2181 | Email: