Delhi: Two Heroin Suppliers Arrested With Drugs Worth ₹20 Lakh In Dwarka

Dwarka Heroin Bust: Two Suppliers Arrested

In a major anti-drug operation under the campaign "Nashe par lagaam, desh ko salaam", Dwarka District Police arrested two heroin suppliers and recovered 123 grams of high-quality heroin worth around ₹20 lakh. The arrests were made on April 11 in Hastsal Vihar, Uttam Nagar.

Details of the Accused and Operation

The accused were identified as Pooja alias Barkha (37), a woman drug peddler, and Nadeem (26), her supplier. Both reside in Om Vihar Phase-1, Uttam Nagar. Police also seized ₹52,830 in cash, believed to be proceeds from drug sales. Of the total recovery, 56 grams of heroin were seized from Pooja and 67 grams from Nadeem.

Nadeem had earlier been released on bail in December 2025 in another NDPS case, while Pooja's husband is currently lodged in Tihar Jail in a separate dacoity case. Officials said the duo supplied heroin mainly to lower-income groups, including daily-wage labourers, hawkers, and e-rickshaw drivers.

The raid was carried out by the Anti-Narcotics Cell under Inspector Subhash Chand, supervised by ACP Subhash Malik. It was conducted under the direction of DCP Kushal Pal Singh and Additional DCP Niharika Bhatt. A case (FIR No. 169/2026) has been registered under Sections 8/21/29 of the NDPS Act at Uttam Nagar police station. Further investigation is underway to trace other members of the network.

East District Police Bust Ganja Supply Module

In another incident in April, the Delhi Police Anti-Narcotics Squad (ANS) of East District busted a supply module involved in the storage and distribution of commercial quantities of ganja under its zero-tolerance policy.

Acting on credible information, the ANS team arrested two accused and recovered a large quantity of ganja, cash, and packaging equipment from their possession. Police said information was received that two individuals, identified as Nadeem and Monu alias Abhishek, had stored a large quantity of ganja at a house in Jawahar Mohalla, Shashi Garden, and were preparing to supply it further. (ANI)

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