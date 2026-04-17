Jordan Holds Talks With IMF On Reviewing Support Programs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Toukan, Minister of Finance Abdelhakim Shibli, and Central Bank Governor Adel Sharkas met with International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva, Deputy Managing Director Kenji Okamura, and Director of the Middle East Department Jihad Azour, along with other IMF officials, on the sidelines of the 2026 Spring Meetings.During the meetings, the Jordanian delegation held a series of discussions with IMF officials, resulting in a staff-level agreement on the fifth review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program and the second review of the Resilience and Sustainability Facility (RSF).The agreement is expected to unlock approximately $197 million in financing.IMF mission chief Cesar Serra highlighted that Jordan's economy continues to demonstrate resilience, supported by the government's commitment to sound macroeconomic policies and sustained international backing.He noted that the Central Bank of Jordan has successfully maintained inflation below 2 percent, reflecting its firm commitment to monetary stability, supported by comfortable levels of foreign reserves. Serra also pointed to the strength of the banking sector, which maintains solid liquidity and capital positions.He further emphasized the government's measures to mitigate the economic impact of regional tensions, including rising energy prices and a slowdown in tourism activity, while maintaining balanced fiscal and monetary policies.These measures, he added, include strengthening energy security, facilitating supply chains, ensuring adequate liquidity in financial markets, and providing targeted support to the most affected groups.