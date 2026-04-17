PSD Intensifies Environmental Campaigns Across Kingdom

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- The Public Security Directorate (PSD), represented by the Royal Department for Environmental Protection and other field units, has continued implementing environmental monitoring and awareness campaigns across recreational areas, tourist sites, archaeological locations, forests, and beaches throughout the Kingdom.These campaigns are part of national efforts aimed at protecting the environment, preserving the cleanliness and beauty of natural and tourist destinations, enforcing environmental laws, and promoting environmental awareness. The initiative coincides with the start of the tourism and outdoor recreation season.The PSD confirmed that these campaigns are ongoing in cooperation with relevant entities, including the Ministry of Environment. Efforts include awareness programs and outreach campaigns, as well as intensified monitoring, field follow-up, and stricter enforcement measures against violators.The Directorate emphasized that these actions aim to strengthen deterrence, reduce negative environmental practices, and foster a culture of social responsibility toward the environment. Ultimately, this contributes to enhancing Jordan's civilizational image and ensuring the protection and sustainability of its environment for future generations.