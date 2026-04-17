UAE Strengthens Its AI Media Ecosystem As Galaxy Corporation Launches Operations In The Countryabout The National Media Authority (NMA)

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Backed by engagement with the National Media Authority, the move underscores the UAE's growing role in shaping the future of AI-powered media and entertainment

Dubai, UAE: April 2026 – Galaxy Corporation, a Seoul-based AI-driven entertainment technology company, has established a UAE office as part of its global expansion, signalling growing international confidence in the country's media, innovation and digital economy ecosystem. The move is underpinned by high-level engagement with the National Media Authority (NMA), reflecting alignment with the UAE's forward-looking vision for AI-enabled media and entertainment. -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image 1" src="#" alt="Image 1" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image 2" src="#" alt="Image 2" width="620" data-bit="iit" /> -p decoding="async" class="CToWUd" title="Image 3" src="#" alt="Image 3" width="620" data-bit="iit" />

Galaxy Corporation operates across media, intellectual property, commerce and technology, delivering AI-powered entertainment solutions. Its expansion into the UAE reinforces the country's position as a hub for advanced technologies and creative industries, and supports broader efforts to attract global expertise, investment and future-ready business models.

The establishment of the UAE office follows senior-level engagement between the NMA and Galaxy Corporation, highlighting shared priorities around innovation, knowledge exchange and the development of next-generation media and entertainment capabilities.

His Excellency Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohammed bin Butti Al Hamed, Chairman of the NMA, said:“The UAE continues to attract global companies shaping the future of technology, creativity and media. Galaxy Corporation's decision to establish its UAE office reflects confidence in our ecosystem and reinforces our position as a hub where innovation, talent and responsible media development converge.”

His Excellency Dr. Jamal Al Kaabi, Secretary General of the NMA, added:“The National Media Authority advances forward-looking frameworks that enable innovation while upholding professionalism, credibility and clear standards. Engagement with international companies contributes to knowledge exchange and supports the development of future-ready media and entertainment solutions aligned with the UAE's strategic priorities.”

Sunghae Cho, Chief Executive Officer of Galaxy Corporation UAE, commented:“As a global enter‐tech company operating at the intersection of K‐content, K‐pop and advanced technologies such as AI and robotics, we see the UAE as a compelling environment for innovation and growth. The UAE has already achieved remarkable progress as a global hub, and we believe it has strong potential to play an increasingly important role in the evolution of enter‐tech industries.”

During the ceremony, Galaxy Corporation's leadership highlighted their confidence in the UAE's vision and expressed interest in exploring future enter‐tech opportunities aligned with innovation and culture. The establishment of the company's UAE office reflects the country's continued focus on attracting leading international companies, strengthening global collaboration in advanced technologies, and supporting the sustained growth of a competitive, future‐ready media and entertainment ecosystem.

About the National Media Authority NMA,EM1:

The National Media Authority (NMA) is the federal entity responsible for regulating and advancing the UAE's media sector in line with national values and identity. Through an advanced regulatory and organisational framework, the NMA supports a sustainable and competitive media industry and develops a unified strategic narrative that strengthens the UAE's influential media presence and presents a credible, inspiring global image of the country.