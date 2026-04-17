French Envoy Highlights Role Of Language Learning In Promoting Cultural Dialogue, Peace

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- The French Ambassador in Amman, Franck Gellet, emphasized that learning languages plays a significant role in understanding different cultures and helps open doors for peace and dialogue among nations.Speaking during the opening of the Francophone Cuisine Day exhibition, organized by the French Embassy in Amman with the participation of member states of the International Organization of La Francophonie, Gellet said the event offers an opportunity to explore the French language through traditional dishes from participating countries.He noted that these cuisines reflect the shared linguistic ties, shaped by historical relations and cultural exchange.Gellet added that the embassy has planned a series of upcoming programs and activities aimed at promoting language learning and strengthening cultural exchange among Francophone countries, including 13 Arab and foreign states. He announced that Francophone Film Week will kick off next week, featuring films that showcase the history, customs, and traditions of these countries.For her part, the head of the cultural section at the French Embassy said such cultural events provide valuable opportunities for those interested in learning languages and enhancing communication between peoples. She noted that, in light of rapid global changes, interaction with languages and cultures is no longer limited to traditional classroom methods. New approaches such as using traditional cuisine as a teaching tool are emerging to combine language learning with cultural experience.The exhibition's opening ceremony was attended by several ambassadors and representatives of diplomatic missions, with participation from Egypt, Morocco, Tunisia, Lebanon, and France.