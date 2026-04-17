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Minister Of Finance Meets Several Finance, Economy Ministers

Minister Of Finance Meets Several Finance, Economy Ministers


2026-04-17 07:14:52
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held a series of bilateral meetings with Minister of Economy and Finance of Italy HE Giancarlo Giorgetti; Chancellor of the Exchequer of the UK HE Rachel Reeves; and First Vice-President of the Government of Spain and Minister of Economy, Trade and Business HE Carlos Cuerpo Caballero.

Held on the margin of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington DC between April 13-18, the meetings discussed a range of financial and economic issues, in addition to the current regional and international developments and the associated challenges, particularly those related to matters of mutual interest between Qatar and the three countries.

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The Peninsula

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