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Manav Rachna MRNAT 2026 Applications Are Underway For 100+ Programmes In AI, Quantum Computing And Cyber Physical Systems
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai / Faridabad, 17th April, 2026: Manav Rachna is accepting applications for Phase 2 of the Manav Rachna National Aptitude Test (MRNAT) 2026, its national entrance test for admission to over 100 undergraduate and postgraduate programmes across emerging and core disciplines in its two universities, Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS – A deemed to be university) and Manav Rachna University (MRU – A state private university).
MRIIRS is accredited with NAAC A++, ranks among the top 100 private universities in India in the NIRF Rankings, and is one of the only 54 Indian Universities to feature in the QS World University Rankings 2026. MRU holds the QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating under Advanced Criteria, with its School of Engineering holding a Platinum subject rating. These Universities offer programmes across 25+ domains and 15 schools, with a focus on industry-aligned and future-ready education.
This year, MRNAT provides access to a range of new-age programmes aligned with evolving industry demands, including B.Tech in Cyber Physical Systems, BBA in Artificial Intelligence, M.Sc. Physics (Quantum Computing), B.Sc. Forensic Science, BCA Global Dual Degree, and B. Design Global Dual Degree with NABA, Italy among others.
MRNAT follows a two-stage admission process comprising a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and a Value & Vision Round (VVR). While the CBT ensures standardised assessment, the VVR evaluates candidates on motivation, awareness, and alignment with career goals, ensuring a more holistic selection process. Designed with a student-centric approach, MRNAT combines standardised testing with a qualitative evaluation of student intent and potential.
Speaking on the role of MRNAT, Dr. Kanupriya Shekhar, Senior Director Admissions, Outreach & Student Facilitation, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, said,“At Manav Rachna, we believe that merit must be met with meaningful support. MRNAT is designed to identify potential beyond scores and enable students to access quality education with confidence. It is a structured pathway for students to pursue programmes aligned with future industry needs.”
MRNAT also serves as a key route for merit-based scholarships. In previous admission cycles, approximately 25–30% of registered candidates secured scholarships through the test. Under structured schemes such as Utkarsh and Uttam, students are eligible for up to 100% tuition fee waiver, subject to academic continuity.
The examination will be conducted across 30+ test centres in 19 states, ensuring accessibility for students nationwide. While the Computer-Based Test will be held at designated centres, the Value & Vision Round will be conducted in both online and on-campus modes.
The application window for MRNAT 2026 Phase 2 will remain open till April 21, 2026 (11:55 PM). The examination process will be conducted between April 25 and April 27, 2026, and admit cards will be available for download from April 23, 2026. Students are encouraged to complete their applications within the timeline to ensure eligibility for both admission and scholarship consideration.
Students can apply online at: For assistance, applicants can contact the admission helpline at 0129-4259000.
MRNAT scores are accepted across MRIIRS and MRU, ensuring a standardised, transparent, and merit-driven admission process across the Manav Rachna ecosystem.
About MREI:
Founded in 1997, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) stand as a symbol of excellence in education, providing high-quality learning across diverse fields. With over 43,000 alumni, 135+ global academic collaborations, and 80+ Innovation & Incubation Entrepreneurial Ventures, MREI is home to premier institutions, including Manav Rachna University (MRU), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS) – NAAC A++ Accredited, and Manav Rachna Dental College (under MRIIRS) – NABH Accredited. MREI also operates twelve schools nationwide, offering Indian and International curricula such as IB and Cambridge. Consistently ranked among the top in India by NIRF-MHRD, TOI, Outlook, Business World, ARIIA, and Careers360, MREI's achievements reflect its commitment to quality education. MRIIRS is recognised in the QS World University Rankings 2026, in addition to holding QS 5-Star ratings for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. MRIIRS has been in the Top 100 Universities list in the NIRF Rankings for 2 consecutive years with Rank 96 overall and Rank 33 in the Dental Category. The institution also promotes sports excellence through a dedicated Sports Department, encouraging fitness, discipline, and competitive spirit.
MRIIRS is accredited with NAAC A++, ranks among the top 100 private universities in India in the NIRF Rankings, and is one of the only 54 Indian Universities to feature in the QS World University Rankings 2026. MRU holds the QS I-GAUGE Diamond Rating under Advanced Criteria, with its School of Engineering holding a Platinum subject rating. These Universities offer programmes across 25+ domains and 15 schools, with a focus on industry-aligned and future-ready education.
This year, MRNAT provides access to a range of new-age programmes aligned with evolving industry demands, including B.Tech in Cyber Physical Systems, BBA in Artificial Intelligence, M.Sc. Physics (Quantum Computing), B.Sc. Forensic Science, BCA Global Dual Degree, and B. Design Global Dual Degree with NABA, Italy among others.
MRNAT follows a two-stage admission process comprising a Computer-Based Test (CBT) and a Value & Vision Round (VVR). While the CBT ensures standardised assessment, the VVR evaluates candidates on motivation, awareness, and alignment with career goals, ensuring a more holistic selection process. Designed with a student-centric approach, MRNAT combines standardised testing with a qualitative evaluation of student intent and potential.
Speaking on the role of MRNAT, Dr. Kanupriya Shekhar, Senior Director Admissions, Outreach & Student Facilitation, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions, said,“At Manav Rachna, we believe that merit must be met with meaningful support. MRNAT is designed to identify potential beyond scores and enable students to access quality education with confidence. It is a structured pathway for students to pursue programmes aligned with future industry needs.”
MRNAT also serves as a key route for merit-based scholarships. In previous admission cycles, approximately 25–30% of registered candidates secured scholarships through the test. Under structured schemes such as Utkarsh and Uttam, students are eligible for up to 100% tuition fee waiver, subject to academic continuity.
The examination will be conducted across 30+ test centres in 19 states, ensuring accessibility for students nationwide. While the Computer-Based Test will be held at designated centres, the Value & Vision Round will be conducted in both online and on-campus modes.
The application window for MRNAT 2026 Phase 2 will remain open till April 21, 2026 (11:55 PM). The examination process will be conducted between April 25 and April 27, 2026, and admit cards will be available for download from April 23, 2026. Students are encouraged to complete their applications within the timeline to ensure eligibility for both admission and scholarship consideration.
Students can apply online at: For assistance, applicants can contact the admission helpline at 0129-4259000.
MRNAT scores are accepted across MRIIRS and MRU, ensuring a standardised, transparent, and merit-driven admission process across the Manav Rachna ecosystem.
About MREI:
Founded in 1997, Manav Rachna Educational Institutions (MREI) stand as a symbol of excellence in education, providing high-quality learning across diverse fields. With over 43,000 alumni, 135+ global academic collaborations, and 80+ Innovation & Incubation Entrepreneurial Ventures, MREI is home to premier institutions, including Manav Rachna University (MRU), Manav Rachna International Institute of Research & Studies (MRIIRS) – NAAC A++ Accredited, and Manav Rachna Dental College (under MRIIRS) – NABH Accredited. MREI also operates twelve schools nationwide, offering Indian and International curricula such as IB and Cambridge. Consistently ranked among the top in India by NIRF-MHRD, TOI, Outlook, Business World, ARIIA, and Careers360, MREI's achievements reflect its commitment to quality education. MRIIRS is recognised in the QS World University Rankings 2026, in addition to holding QS 5-Star ratings for Teaching, Employability, Academic Development, Facilities, Social Responsibility, and Inclusiveness. MRIIRS has been in the Top 100 Universities list in the NIRF Rankings for 2 consecutive years with Rank 96 overall and Rank 33 in the Dental Category. The institution also promotes sports excellence through a dedicated Sports Department, encouraging fitness, discipline, and competitive spirit.
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