Local Administration Ministry Warns Of Severe Weather Instability With Heavy Rain, Dust

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- The Ministry of Local Administration on Friday warned that the Kingdom is being affected by a state of atmospheric instability, bringing rainfall that may be heavy at times in some areas, particularly in the eastern and southern regions.The conditions are also accompanied by active south-easterly winds raising dust, with Al-Ruwaished municipality and parts of the eastern Badia currently experiencing dust waves that have significantly reduced horizontal visibility.In a statement, the Ministry said it had circulated maps to municipalities identifying high-risk areas, mainly concentrated in parts of the eastern and southern Badia. These include Al-Ruwaished, Al-Safawi, Azraq, Bani Hashem, Deir Al-Kahf, Umm Al-Quttain, Al-Kafita, Sabha, Al-Dafyana, Al-Salehiya, Naifa, and the Disi Basin in southern Jordan. These areas are expected to witness heavy thunderstorms and face a high level of risk.The Ministry instructed heads of municipal committees, joint services councils, and municipal affairs directors to closely monitor these locations on the ground.It added that the rest of the Kingdom will experience risk levels ranging from low to moderate, noting that the list of critical areas has been updated based on the latest weather data.According to reports from the Meteorological Department and the early warning system, the unstable weather conditions are expected to trigger flash floods in valleys and low-lying areas, especially in eastern Jordan. There is also a risk of reduced visibility due to dust, particularly in Badia regions, along with the possibility of thunderstorms and slippery road conditions in areas experiencing rainfall.The Ministry urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid flood-prone areas and valleys.