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Gag Order Issued In Case Involving Insult To National Flag

Gag Order Issued In Case Involving Insult To National Flag


2026-04-17 07:07:54
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Apr. 17 (Petra)-- The Amman Prosecutor General, Hassan Al-Abdallat, has issued a gag order prohibiting the publication of any information related to an ongoing investigation into a viral video showing a young woman allegedly insulting the Jordanian flag.
The decision, issued in accordance with Article 39 of the Press and Publications Law and Article 225 of the Penal Code, bans all forms of media including visual, audio, print, and social media platforms from publishing any news, details, or updates related to the case.
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The order also prohibits the dissemination of any information that could influence the course of the investigation or judicial proceedings, warning that violations will result in legal accountability.
The prosecutor emphasized that the restriction applies broadly to all content associated with the investigation, underscoring the need to protect the integrity of the judicial process.

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Jordan News Agency

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