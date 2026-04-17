8 Artists To Follow If You Like Marcel Duchamp Artsy

MENAFN - USA Art News) Marcel Duchamp's most enduring work may be the one he performed on art itself

This summer, The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) is revisiting that legacy with“Marcel Duchamp,” the first major U.S. retrospective of Marcel Duchamp (1887–1968) in more than half a century. On view through August 22, the exhibition gathers 300 paintings, sketches, readymades, and sculptures from across six decades, offering a rare chance to see how thoroughly Duchamp altered the terms of modern art.

Duchamp's provocation was never limited to a single object. From the urinal he placed on a pedestal to the mustached reproduction of the Mona Lisa, he treated art as a field of ideas, not just images. His readymades - everyday objects elevated through presentation - challenged authorship, taste, and the authority of institutions that define artistic value. In the process, he helped shift art from a primarily visual experience to a mental one, opening a path that would later shape Conceptual art, Pop art, and digital practice.

That influence is the premise of the article's survey of contemporary artists who continue to work in Duchamp's wake. Nina Katchadourian (b. 1968), an American artist based in New York City and Berlin, turns constraint into invention. Her“Seat Assignment” project, begun in 2010 and ongoing, includes the“Lavatory Self-Portraits in the Flemish Style,” made in an airplane bathroom with improvised costume pieces. The images are funny, precise, and unexpectedly convincing. Her long-running“Sorted Books” project, started in 1993, arranges library spines into phrases that hover between joke, poem, and critique.

Jamian Juliano-Villani (b. 1987), born in Newark, New Jersey, and based in New York City, extends that same refusal of fixed categories. Her work draws from memes, film stills, stock photo databases, children's books, art history, and contemporary visual culture. She has also asked Nathan Fielder to generate short scenarios for her to visualize and has outsourced canvases to reproduction painters in China, underscoring her interest in mediation, authorship, and the unstable life of images.

The article begins a section on Mika Rottenberg before cutting off, but its larger argument is clear: Duchamp's most radical gesture was not a single prank, but a new way of thinking about what art could do. More than a century later, that question still animates the artists who refuse to let art settle into good taste.