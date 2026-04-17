Minister Of Finance Meets Ministers And International Officials

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Washington: Minister of Finance HE Ali bin Ahmed Al Kuwari held bilateral meetings with Secretary of the Treasury of the United State of America HE Scott Bessent; President of the World Bank Group HE Ajay Banga; and President of the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), Zou Jiayi.

Held on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank Group (WBG) in Washington DC between April 13-18, the meetings discussed a range of financial and economic issues, in addition to the current regional and international developments and the associated challenges, particularly those related to matters of mutual interest between Qatar and the other parties.