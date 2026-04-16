Delhi CM To Flag Off 200 New E-Buses Today

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Friday, will flag off 200 new electric buses and the Delhi-Rohtak interstate electric bus service, apart from other public transport initiatives.​

The launch of the new e-buses will mark a significant step towards strengthening sustainable mobility and modernising transport infrastructure, the official said in a statement.​

She will also inaugurate the bus terminal at Madanpur Khadar and the modern administrative building at East Vinod Nagar Depot, said the statement.​

Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said since the formation of the new government, around 2,184 electric buses have already been inducted into DTC service. With this addition, the total fleet strength will reach approximately 6,300 buses, including 4,538 electric buses and 1,759 CNG buses.​

Delhi has already achieved the distinction of having the largest electric bus fleet in the country, he said.​

Pankaj Kumar Singh said,“Delhi is rapidly transitioning towards a clean, efficient and future-ready public transport system. The induction of 200 electric buses, launch of the Delhi–Rohtak interstate service, and development of key infrastructure such as the Madanpur Khadar bus terminal and East Vinod Nagar administrative building reflect our commitment to sustainable mobility and improved commuter experience.”​

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, we are accelerating efforts to build a modern, accessible and environmentally responsible transport ecosystem for the people of Delhi,” said the Minister.​

These initiatives underscore the continued commitment of the Rekha Gupta-led Delhi government towards building a modern, sustainable and commuter-centric public transport system for the city, he said.​

A structured and time-bound fleet augmentation programme anchored in electric mobility is currently underway. Under this plan, Delhi's total bus fleet is projected to expand to nearly 14,000 buses by FY 2028–29, he said.​

Further expanding green regional connectivity, a new interstate electric bus service between Delhi and Rohtak will be launched. This builds upon DTC's already operational interstate electric bus services connecting Delhi with Baraut (Uttar Pradesh), Sonipat, Dharuhera, and Panipat (Haryana), as well as Nanaksar (Delhi) to Old Bus Stand, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), thereby strengthening sustainable regional mobility, he said.​

The Delhi–Rohtak route will operate via ISBT Kashmere Gate and Peeragarhi Chowk, covering key points including Tikri Border, Bahadurgarh, Rohad, Sampla, and Rohtak Bus Stand.​

The service will be operated under the Combined Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement between Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh, with initial deployment on an experimental basis, the Minister said.​