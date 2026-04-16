The Stagflation Number Has Arrived. Silver Is Still On Sale.

March CPI printed 3.3% - the highest reading since May 2024 - while Q4 GDP came in at 0.5%. Inflation above target.

The thesis this newsletter has tracked since Issue #1 just arrived in official government data. Silver is 39% below its January all-time high.

In Issue #10, I wrote about the stagflation trap taking shape in the silver market: a configuration in which inflation runs above the Fed's target while growth weakens below trend, leaving the Fed unable to cut without adding to inflation and unable to raise without accelerating a slowdown. At the time, the stagflation case rested on analytical frameworks, leading indicators, and historical parallels. It was a forecast, not a fact.

On April 10, it became a fact.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released March 2026 CPI data: headline inflation rose to 3.3%, the highest since May 2024, driven by a 0.9% monthly jump - the steepest since June 2022. The same week, the BEA revised Q4 2025 GDP growth down to +0.5%, from an initial estimate of +1.4%. Inflation above the Fed's 2% target. Growth running well below trend. That is the textbook definition of stagflation, satisfied simultaneously in official government statistics for the first time in this cycle.

There are eight Deep Dives in this week's premium Silver Catalyst issue, and in this article, I'll focus on one of them.

The March CPI report contains a detail that matters for interpreting the signal correctly.

Energy costs rose 10.9% in a single month, led by a 21.2% surge in gasoline prices - the largest monthly gasoline increase since 1967, accounting for nearly three-quarters of the entire monthly CPI increase. Core CPI, which strips out food and energy, came in at a considerably more contained 2.6% year-over-year, 0.1 percentage point below forecast.

Sources: BLS - Consumer Price Index Summary, March 2026 | BEA - Q4 2025 GDP Third Estimate, April 9, 2026 | Fox Business - PCE February 2026 | CME Group - FedWatch Tool

The distinction between headline and core matters here. The 3.3% headline is driven primarily by energy - a direct result of the Hormuz blockade and Brent crude trading above $100. If oil prices moderate as the geopolitical situation evolves, April's CPI could reverse sharply. If oil stays elevated or rises further, April's reading will be hotter than March, because it is the second consecutive month fully incorporating war-driven energy costs. Bernard Yaros at Oxford Economics has already flagged that April CPI will be "uncomfortably strong" regardless. The direction from here is the critical variable.

What the core reading confirms is that the inflation problem is not yet broad-based. It is concentrated in energy. That is relevant because it means the Fed's dilemma is more acute, not less: the inflation it is being asked to fight is not the kind that rate increases address effectively. Rate increases do not reduce oil prices. They do not ease a supply-side energy shock. All they do is make borrowing more expensive at the precise moment GDP is already running at +0.5%.

The CME FedWatch tool puts the probability of even a single 25bps cut by December 2026 at just 30%. Markets are pricing a 70% chance that rates stay at 3.50–3.75% through year-end.

Silver is trading at $74.38 as of this morning - 39% below the $121.67 all-time high set on January 29. The CPI just confirmed stagflation. How are both of these things true simultaneously?

The short-term mechanism is straightforward. Higher-for-longer rates strengthen the dollar and reduce the appeal of non-yielding assets like silver. That dynamic capped silver's rally after the April 8 ceasefire announcement - silver surged 7% in a single session on US-Iran ceasefire news - and then drove Monday's selloff when Islamabad talks collapsed and the US blockaded the Strait of Hormuz. The paper price responds to near-term rate expectations and dollar strength. In the near term, both are working against silver.

The medium-term mechanism works in the opposite direction, and this is where the stagflation analysis becomes directly applicable.

When cash earns 3.5% in interest and inflation is running at 3.3%, investors holding cash are barely breaking even in real terms. The difference between the nominal rate and the inflation rate - the real interest rate - is essentially zero. As inflation persists above the level the Fed is willing or able to fight, that real rate turns negative. Negative real rates are, historically, one of the most reliable drivers of precious metals demand, because the opportunity cost of holding silver or gold versus cash disappears.

Per State Street's April 2026 Gold Monitor, a 50bps decline in real interest rates has historically translated to approximately 20–40 Moz of additional ETP investment demand for silver. That demand has not arrived yet. Rates are being held, which is exactly why silver is 39% below its January high despite the stagflation thesis being confirmed in official data. The 20–40 Moz is not a current market condition. It is a stored tailwind - compressed by the rate hold, waiting for a pivot. The longer rates are held while inflation persists, the more compressed that spring becomes.

Gold has gained approximately 26% year-to-date in 2026, trading near $4,750 this morning. Silver is up only 4.6% over the same period. The gold-silver ratio sits at approximately 63.8:1, against a January low of approximately 45:1 when silver was surging.

The divergence is explained by the same rate mechanism: gold benefits more immediately from monetary demand, while silver's industrial component creates a more complex near-term picture. Industrial silver demand softens in a recession, and recession risk is rising - Goldman Sachs, EY-Parthenon, and Moody's Analytics now put US recession probability between 30% and 49%.

But this is precisely where the stagflation dynamic introduces a specific advantage for silver. Silver's "dual nature" means that in a stagflation environment, both of its demand drivers can activate simultaneously. The monetary demand floor builds as real rates compress. The industrial demand floor is maintained by structural consumption from solar, EVs, AI data centres, and semiconductors - sectors that do not contract during mild slowdowns at the rate discretionary spending does. Gold has mostly monetary demand. Silver has both.

The 1970s data make this concrete. Silver gained approximately 1,546% from December 1969 to December 1979 - from $1.83 to $30.13 per ounce - across a decade defined by the Nixon gold window closure, two oil crises, and chronic above-target inflation. The current CPI trajectory at this precise inflection point maps most closely to 1971–1974 in structure: 3.3% CPI at the beginning of what became a multi-year inflation problem, with growth already decelerating.

The current configuration does not need to replicate the 1970s to generate significant silver performance. It simply needs to continue in the direction the March data confirms it is already heading.

The 3.3% CPI print activates Catalyst #59: Silver's Regime-Dependent Inflation Sensitivity from "Silver Rising" in hard, official government data rather than in analytical frameworks. It upgrades Catalyst #65: 1970s Stagflation Precedent Shows Extreme Performance from a structural narrative to a mainstream institutional parallel now being cited across bank research. And it confirms the environment that makes Catalyst #63: Dual Nature Providing Superior Protection specifically applicable: both demand levers becoming active at the same time.

Silver is 39% below its January high. The fundamentals that drove that high have not weakened. In the case of the stagflation thesis - the central monetary argument for silver - they have just received their strongest official confirmation to date.

The full Silver Catalyst Issue #13 covers seven more Deep Dives: the Hormuz blockade and what $102/barrel oil means for silver's mining cost floor, the COMEX inventory situation with May delivery First Notice Day approaching, the 64% semiconductor revenue surge and its industrial silver implications, the Section 301 trade investigation closing today and the tariff risk to Mexico's 185–200 Moz annual supply, the LBMA London vault drawdown and why the free float has fallen below a single average day's traded volume, the Samsung solid-state battery commercial deployment timeline, and the Warsh Fed confirmation delay and fiscal dominance as a structural argument for why this inflation is difficult to contain. If you want to follow silver's performance throughout 2026 as this market develops, I encourage you to get "Silver Rising" with complimentary 2-week access to the Silver Catalyst newsletter.

Thank you.

The Silver Engineer

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