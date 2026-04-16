Focus Graphite Appoints Former Chief Of The Defence Staff General Wayne Eyre To Advisory Board



General Wayne Eyre to Strengthen Focus Graphite's Engagement with Defence and Allied Partners Across Critical Supply Chains Ottawa, Ontario--(ACN Newswire - April 16, 2026) - Focus Graphite Inc. (TSXV: FMS) (OTCQB: FCSMF) (FSE: FKC0) (" Focus " or the " Company "), a Canadian developer of high-grade flake graphite deposits and advanced graphite materials for battery, defence, and industrial applications, is pleased to announce the appointment of General (Retired) Wayne Eyre, former Chief of the Defence Staff (" CDS ") of the Canadian Armed Forces (" CAF "), to its Advisory Board. This appointment comes at a time when global security priorities are increasingly shaped by access to secure, reliable supply chains for critical minerals essential to defence systems, energy storage, and advanced technologies. General Eyre served more than forty (40) years in the CAF, culminating as CDS from 2021 to 2024, where he led Canada's military through a period of rapidly evolving geopolitical and security challenges. Throughout his career, he commanded at all levels, including the Canadian Army and Military Personnel Command. He served on numerous overseas missions including in the Former Yugoslavia, Afghanistan, and as Deputy Commander of United Nations Command in Korea, where he was the most senior Canadian officer ever permanently stationed in the Asia Pacific region. He brings extensive operational and institutional experience across U.S. and allied defence systems, including completion of the U.S. Army Special Forces Qualification Course, the U.S. Marine Corps Command and Staff College, the U.S. Marine Corps School of Advanced Warfighting, and the U.S. Army War College. General Eyre holds a Bachelor of Science and three master's degrees in Military Studies, Operational Studies, and Strategic Studies. His decorations include the Commander of the Order of Military Merit, the Meritorious Service Cross, and multiple international honours from allied nations, recognizing his leadership and service across the globe. He is currently a Visiting Professor and Senior Fellow at the University of Ottawa's Graduate School of Public and International Affairs, and continues to advise on global security, defence transformation, and strategic leadership. In his role with Focus, General Eyre will provide strategic guidance on defence-related applications of graphite, support engagement with allied and NATO-aligned partners, and advise on positioning the Company within evolving North American and allied critical minerals frameworks. "Our high-quality material and thermal purification process lends itself to defence and advanced systems," said Dean Hanisch, CEO of Focus Graphite. "General Eyre's leadership at the highest levels of the Canadian Armed Forces, combined with his deep experience across NATO and allied operations, brings critical insight to our strategy. His perspective will help position Focus Graphite as a trusted supplier supporting defence, energy, and advanced material systems across allied nations." "The character of modern security is changing, with supply chains becoming as critical as the systems they support," said General Wayne Eyre. "Materials like graphite are foundational to energy storage, advanced technologies, and defence readiness. Focus Graphite is well positioned to contribute to strengthening secure, sovereign supply chains, and I look forward to supporting the Company as it advances its role within Canada and across NATO partners." This appointment further strengthens Focus Graphite's positioning at the intersection of critical minerals, defence readiness, and advanced materials development. The Company continues to advance its Lac Knife and Lac Tetepisca projects, alongside downstream processing initiatives, to support a secure and resilient North American supply chain. About Focus Graphite Advanced Materials Inc. Focus Graphite Advanced Materials is redefining the future of critical minerals with two 100% owned world-class graphite projects and cutting-edge battery technology. Our flagship Lac Knife project stands as one of the most advanced high-purity graphite deposits in North America, with a fully completed feasibility study. Lac Knife is set to become a key supplier for the battery, defense, and advanced materials industries. Our Lac Tetepisca project further strengthens our portfolio, with the potential to be one of the largest and highest-purity and grade graphite deposits in North America. At Focus, we go beyond mining - we are pioneering environmentally sustainable processing solutions and innovative battery technologies, including our patent-pending silicon-enhanced spheroidized graphite, designed to enhance battery performance and efficiency. Our commitment to innovation ensures an eco-friendly supply chain from mine to market. Collaboration is at the core of our vision. We actively partner with industry leaders, research institutions, and government agencies to accelerate the commercialization of next-generation graphite materials. As a North American company, we are dedicated to securing a resilient, locally sourced supply of critical minerals - reducing dependence on foreign-controlled markets and driving the transition to a sustainable future. For more information on Focus Graphite Inc. please visit

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Dean Hanisch

CEO, Focus Graphite Inc.

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+1 (613) 612-6060 Jason Latkowcer

VP Corporate Development

... Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could," "intend," "expect," "believe," "will," "projected," "estimated," and similar expressions, as well as statements relating to matters that are not historical facts, are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information regarding, among other things, the anticipated contributions of General Wayne Eyre in his role as an advisor to the Company; the Company's ability to leverage his experience to support engagement with defence stakeholders, NATO-aligned partners, and allied supply chain initiatives; the growing importance of secure, North American sources of graphite for defence, energy storage, and advanced technologies; and the Company's plans and objectives for advancing its Lac Knife and Lac Tétépisca projects, downstream processing capabilities, and broader critical minerals strategy. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to market conditions, regulatory approvals, changes in economic conditions, the ability to raise sufficient funds on acceptable terms or at all, operational risks associated with mineral exploration and development, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure documents available under its profile on SEDAR+. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company is not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties, and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



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