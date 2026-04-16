EVEXIAS And Farmakeio Pharmacy Recognize FDA Progress Supporting Access In Personalized Peptide Therapies

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- EVEXIAS Health Solutions and FarmaKeio Compounding today announced a significant milestone following recent actions by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) related to certain peptides previously removed from the list of substances eligible for compounding in 2023.

After nearly three years of sustained engagement, scientific support, and industry collaboration, EVEXIAS and FarmaKeio are encouraged by the FDA's ongoing review and reconsideration efforts, which represent meaningful progress toward restoring responsible patient access to personalized therapies and preserving the ability of licensed healthcare providers to make individualized treatment decisions.

“We appreciate the FDA's willingness to carefully evaluate the science, clinical need, and patient impact related to these therapies,” said Dustin DeNeui, Chief Operating Officer of FarmaKeio Compounding.“This progress reflects years of focused work and significant investment by our organizations and partners. We are proud of the role EVEXIAS and FarmaKeio have played in supporting responsible access to personalized medicine while maintaining the highest standards of safety and quality.”

Dan DeNeui, CEO of EVEXIAS Health Solutions, added:

“This is an important step forward for patients and for the physicians dedicated to individualized, patient-centered care. At EVEXIAS, our mission has always been to support clinical decision-making based on the needs of the patient. We are encouraged by the FDA's continued engagement and are proud to have helped lead the effort to ensure that the voices of patients and providers were represented.

We thank Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and FDA Commissioner Dr. Martin Makary for their commitment to thoughtful regulatory oversight and for supporting an environment that considers both patient safety and appropriate access to care.”

A Responsible Path Forward

While this development represents meaningful progress, EVEXIAS and FarmaKeio emphasized that future availability of compounded peptide therapies will follow a deliberate and carefully managed process. FarmaKeio is currently developing a comprehensive rollout plan, and no compounds will be released unless they fully meet the most current quality, testing, and regulatory requirements, including:

- Compliance with the latest USP standards

- Applicable state board of pharmacy requirements

- Appropriate analytical testing and quality verification

- Full internal quality system review and approval

Additional information regarding timing and availability will be shared as preparations are completed.

“Patient safety and product quality will always come first,” said Dustin DeNeui.“Nothing will be made available for dispensing unless it meets our enhanced quality standards and aligns with all current USP and state regulatory expectations.”

Commitment to Patients and Providers

This milestone reflects EVEXIAS and FarmaKeio's continued commitment to advancing personalized medicine in a manner that balances patient access, provider independence, and rigorous safety standards. Both organizations remain dedicated to working collaboratively with regulators, the medical community, and industry partners to support responsible, patient-centered care.

About EVEXIAS Health Solutions

EVEXIAS Health Solutions is a leader in hormone optimization, functional medicine, and proactive longevity care, helping practitioners move beyond symptom management toward precision, root-cause treatment. Through the proprietary EvexiPEL® Method, advanced diagnostics, and comprehensive clinical education, EVEXIAS equips a nationwide network of providers with the tools, training, and ongoing strategic support to deliver personalized, data-driven care with confidence and consistency. By combining clinical innovation, practitioner growth strategies, and education-first implementation, EVEXIAS helps improve patient outcomes, strengthen practice performance, and advance the future of integrative medicine. Learn more at

About FarmaKeio

FarmaKeio is a pharmacy compounding and outsourcing partner specializing in customized medications, peptide therapies, and hormone optimization solutions for healthcare providers nationwide. Through advanced sterile and non-sterile compounding capabilities, nationwide distribution, and rigorous adherence to USP and cGMP quality standards, FarmaKeio helps practitioners deliver personalized therapies with speed, precision, consistency, and confidence. Its integrated model of innovation, scalable manufacturing support, and dependable fulfillment enables provider networks to expand access to advanced therapies while maintaining high standards for quality, potency, and reliability. By supporting personalized treatment at scale, FarmaKeio helps power the future of precision medicine. Learn more at