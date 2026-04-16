Odisha Signs Mou To Launch Marine Spatial Plan For Coastal Growth And Conservation

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, April 16 (IANS) The Odisha Science and Technology department on Thursday signed a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Coastal Research under the Ministry of Earth Sciences to launch a Marine Spatial Plan (MSP) in the state.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi at the Lok Seva Bhawan here.

The state government in an official statement said that the primary objective behind the implementation of the MSP is to promote coastal economic growth in Odisha while sustaining marine environmental protection.

Speaking on this occasion, the Chief Minister said, "The MSP will not only boost the blue economy but also ensure protection of the marine ecology. It will promote local coastal economies while safeguarding marine biodiversity."

He added that MSP will set a new benchmark for integrated coastal and marine planning.

It may be noted that Sustainable Ocean Planning has been underway in India since 2019 with cooperation between the governments of India and Norway.

In the first phase, it was implemented in Puducherry and Lakshadweep.

In the second phase, Odisha has become the first state to implement it.

In his address, Chief Minister Majhi also said that Odisha's coastal and marine regions are rich in biodiversity and provide abundant natural resources.

"These resources play a vital role in livelihoods, economic growth, and environmental balance. However, due to increasing developmental activities, environmental impacts, and rising sectoral demands, there is a need for scientific management of marine ecosystem. MSP is a timely step in this direction," the Chief Minister noted.

He also said that the MSP will help meet the needs of fisheries, tourism, ports, ocean energy, and other sectors while ensuring the protection of marine ecosystems.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that in August last year, the Odisha Marine Biotechnology Research and Innovation Corridor (OMBRIC) was launched to promote the use of biotechnology for marine environmental protection and economic development.

This will further strengthen the MSP initiative.

He emphasised that achieving the goals of a prosperous Odisha by 2036 and a developed India by 2047 requires strong coastal economic development alongside environmental protection.

Chief Minister Majhi thanked the government of Norway for its support in this programme.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the continuous support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for Odisha's development, which helped the state become the first in the second phase of Sustainable Ocean Planning.