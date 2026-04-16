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Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City Performs Emergency Robotic Urology Surgery
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Pioneering Robotic Procedure Sets New Standard for Complex Kidney Care in the Region Abu Dhabi, UAE,April 2026 –Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a flagship hospital in the UAE for serious and complex care and a subsidiary of PureHealth, the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has performed an emergency robotic urology surgery. This case represents an exceptional milestone in the field of robotic urology. A focused medical literature review reveals only a limited number of comparable emergency robotic procedures performed worldwide, typically at internationally renowned cancer centres. The procedure addressed a complex kidney problem in a 71- year-old-patient, requiring urgent repair of the ureteropelvic junction, following an injury to upper ureter during an elective surgery. The urology surgical team rapidly deployed the robotic system within just six hours, enabling a prompt and precise intervention. The operation was successful, achieving a stable repair without intraoperative issues. The patient was discharged after only three days with no adverse outcomes, and a postoperative computed tomography (CT) scan confirmed excellent healing at the repair site. Dr. Abdulqader Almessabi, Chief Medical Officer of SSMC, commented:“Our pioneering performance of the emergency robotic urology surgery exemplifies SSMC's dedication to pushing the boundaries of healthcare innovation while prioritising patient-centred excellence. This achievement not only highlights our team's rapid response and technical prowess but also reinforces SSMC's role as a leader in complex care, ensuring advanced treatments are accessible locally and setting new benchmarks for the UAE and beyond.” In support of this, the lead surgeon highlighted the direct benefits for patients. Dr. Ather Abdelbaky, Acting Chair of the Urology Division and Robotic Surgeon at SSMC added:“This procedure marks a significant leap forward in emergency urological care at SSMC. By harnessing robotic technology for urgent reconstructive repairs, we achieve greater accuracy, reduce potential complications, and accelerate patient recovery. It's inspiring to witness how this approach can transform outcomes for patients facing complex kidney challenges, bringing cutting-edge solutions right here in the UAE.” By successfully delivering this complex intervention, SSMC has demonstrated its ability to provide advanced robotic care even in high-stakes emergency settings. The achievement underscores the remarkable expertise, speed, and coordination of SSMC's surgical and perioperative teams, and further establishes the hospital as a pioneer of innovation in the region. About Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City is one of the largest tertiary hospitals in the UAE offering the highest standards of medical expertise for the treatment of serious and complex conditions. Established in 2019, SSMC has 660 patient beds, 18 operating theatres, including a hybrid operating room and a 26-bed neonatal intensive care unit. Supported by the latest diagnostic and treatment modalities available, SSMC offers care in 46 specialties, bringing advanced and trusted quality care closer to the UAE and the wider region. About PureHealth: PureHealth is the largest healthcare group in the Middle East with an ecosystem that challenges lifespans and reimagines health spans. With 110+ hospitals, 316+ clinics, multiple diagnostic centres, health insurance solutions, pharmacies, health tech, procurement, investments and more, its groundbreaking innovations are at the forefront of healthcare as the company is on a mission to unlock time for humankind. By advancing the Science of Longevity, PureHealth is introducing the healthcare of the future from the United Arab Emirates to the rest of the world. PureHealth's network comprises:
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SEHA – One of the largest healthcare networks of hospitals and clinics in the UAE
SEHA CLINICS – Delivering comprehensive community-based healthcare services
Daman (The National Insurance Company) – The UAE's leading health insurer
The Medical Office – Overseeing Sheikh Khalifa Hospitals and healthcare facilities established under the initiatives of H.H. The President of the UAE
Rafed – The UAE's largest healthcare Group Purchasing Organisation
PureLab – Managing and operating the largest network of laboratories in the region
One Health – A network that provides end-to-end medical solutions to a base of over 300 healthcare service providers
The Life Corner – Abu Dhabi's first holistic pharmacy, serving the health and wellness establishment
Ardent Health Services – The fourth largest privately held acute care hospital operator in the US
Circle Health Group – The largest independent operators of hospitals in the UK
Hellenic Healthcare Group (HHG) – the largest private healthcare provider in Greece and Cyprus
PureCS – A leading cloud and technology services provider, specialising in IT management and consulting solutions, cybersecurity, cloud services and AI information systems
Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC) – The UAE's largest healthcare complex, delivering integrated complex care
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