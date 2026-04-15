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Japan Calls for De-escalation, Safe Navigation Amid US-Iran Ceasefire
(MENAFN) Japan’s prime minister has called for continued de-escalation efforts as a fragile US-Iran ceasefire remains in place, according to a statement from the foreign ministry.
Her remarks were made during a phone conversation with the Sultan of Oman, during which both sides discussed the importance of maintaining stability and pursuing diplomatic solutions.
She noted that even though recent US-Iran negotiations held over the weekend did not produce an agreement, preventing further escalation remains the top priority.
“The safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz” was highlighted as a key concern, alongside the need to reach a lasting diplomatic settlement as soon as possible, according to reports.
She also stressed that restoring stability in the Strait is urgently needed and emphasized ensuring free and safe maritime passage for all vessels, including those from Japan and other Asian countries.
The Omani leader, in turn, underscored the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic channels, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran recently held their most significant talks since severing diplomatic ties in 1979. Those discussions, held in Pakistan’s capital, were part of wider efforts to end ongoing military actions against Iran, which have resulted in more than 3,300 deaths since late February, before a fragile ceasefire was established last week.
Her remarks were made during a phone conversation with the Sultan of Oman, during which both sides discussed the importance of maintaining stability and pursuing diplomatic solutions.
She noted that even though recent US-Iran negotiations held over the weekend did not produce an agreement, preventing further escalation remains the top priority.
“The safety of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz” was highlighted as a key concern, alongside the need to reach a lasting diplomatic settlement as soon as possible, according to reports.
She also stressed that restoring stability in the Strait is urgently needed and emphasized ensuring free and safe maritime passage for all vessels, including those from Japan and other Asian countries.
The Omani leader, in turn, underscored the importance of resolving disputes through diplomatic channels, according to reports.
Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran recently held their most significant talks since severing diplomatic ties in 1979. Those discussions, held in Pakistan’s capital, were part of wider efforts to end ongoing military actions against Iran, which have resulted in more than 3,300 deaths since late February, before a fragile ceasefire was established last week.
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