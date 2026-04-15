BJP Accuses Stalin Of 'Anti-Constitutional' Remarks, Demands Immediate Retraction

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, accusing him of making“anti-Constitutional” remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and attempting to derail the implementation of 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures.

In a strongly worded statement, BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said Stalin's recent speech, which warned of statewide protests over potential delimitation changes, undermines national unity and threatens India's constitutional framework.

He demanded that the Chief Minister immediately withdraw what he described as“threatening remarks”.

The BJP leader said Stalin's comments, including warnings that Tamil Nadu would“come to a standstill” and force the nation to take notice, reflected a revival of the Dravidian party's earlier separatist rhetoric.

He referred to the DMK's historical demand for a separate“Dravida Nadu” and claimed such narratives were detrimental to the unity and integrity of the country.

Prasad further accused the Chief Minister of engaging in divisive politics centred on language, caste, and regional identity for electoral gains ahead of the Assembly polls.

He argued that such rhetoric was being used to create fear around the Centre's policies, particularly the proposed delimitation exercise.

Highlighting the Constitution (106th Amendment) Act, 2023, which provides for 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and State Assemblies, Prasad described it as a landmark reform aimed at empowering women across the country.

He alleged that Stalin's opposition to delimitation-related processes could delay or obstruct the implementation of the reservation.

The BJP spokesperson also asserted that the Centre had assured that any delimitation exercise would protect the interests of Tamil Nadu and would not adversely affect the state's representation.

He criticised the Chief Minister for portraying the Centre as an adversary and for“spreading panic” among the public.

Prasad further credited the Prime Minister with advancing major development initiatives in Tamil Nadu, claiming that projects worth several lakh crore rupees had been sanctioned for the state's growth.

Concluding his remarks, Prasad reiterated that the women's reservation policy would be implemented regardless of political opposition, and maintained that“no amount of threats or warnings” would stop what he termed a constitutional mandate.