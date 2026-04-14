Samrat Choudhary To Take Oath As Bihar's New CM Today

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 15 (IANS) Samrat Choudhary is set to be sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Bihar on Wednesday, marking a historic political transition in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for 10.50 a.m. at the Raj Bhavan (Lok Bhawan) in Patna.

For the first time, a leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will assume the office of Chief Minister in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary, who recently served as Deputy Chief Minister under Nitish Kumar, was elected as the leader of the BJP Legislative Party and NDA following Nitish Kumar's resignation on Tuesday.

Nitish Kumar stepped down after a long tenure of more than two decades to move to the Rajya Sabha.

The oath of office will be administered by Governor Syed Ata Hasnain.

Along with Samrat Choudhary, two Deputy Chief Ministers from the Janata Dal (United) quota -- Vijay Kumar Choudhary and Bijendra Prasad Yadav -- are also expected to take oath.

Senior leaders, including the outgoing Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda and BJP National President Nitin Nabin, BJP senior leader B.L. Santhosh and many other leaders from other states, are likely to be present at the ceremony.

On Tuesday evening, Samrat Choudhary met Governor Syed Ata Hasnain at the Raj Bhavan and formally staked his claim to form the government.

The BJP expressed confidence that under his leadership, Bihar will enter a new phase of development, good governance, and prosperity.

Samrat Choudhary began his political career in 1990 and first became a minister in 1999 in the government led by Rabri Devi.

Over the years, he has held several key portfolios, including Urban Development, Housing, and Panchayati Raj, before rising to the position of Deputy Chief Minister in 2024.

With Nitish Kumar stepping down after 20 years in power, Bihar is witnessing a major leadership transition.

Samrat Choudhary's swearing-in is expected to formally usher in a new political chapter in the state.