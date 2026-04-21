Acer Celebrates 50 Years Of Innovation Globally And 34 Years In The Middle East, Reinforcing Its Role In The Region's AI-Driven Future

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Building on nearly four decades of regional presence, Acer is supporting the UAE and Saudi Arabia's ambitions to lead in artificial intelligence and advanced technologies

Dubai, UAE, April 2026: Acer, a global leader in computing and technology, is marking 50 years of innovation worldwide, including 34 years in the Middle East – reinforcing the company's long-standing role in supporting the region's digital transformation.

Since 1976, Acer has consistently pushed the boundaries of technology, delivering accessible, high-performance computing solutions to millions of users globally. From early advancements in personal computing to innovations across gaming, education and enterprise, the company has built a legacy defined by adaptability, scale and sustained innovation.

In the Middle East, Acer's 34-year presence reflects a deep-rooted commitment to the region, working alongside governments, businesses and consumers as digital adoption accelerates and new technologies reshape industries. Over the years, Acer has worked closely with a strong network of partners, distributors and service centers across the region, whose continued collaboration has been instrumental in delivering consistent value to customers and expanding Acer's reach.

As the region enters a new phase of growth, Acer is aligning its innovation roadmap with national priorities. Initiatives such as the UAE National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence 2031 and Saudi Vision 2030 are accelerating the adoption of advanced technologies, positioning the region as a global hub for AI and digital innovation.

Michele Montecchio, General Manager of Acer ME, Acer Middle East, said:“This marks a significant milestone for Acer. It reflects not only our legacy of innovation, but also the strength of our partnerships across the Middle East region. We would like to thank our partners, distributors and service centers for their continued trust and collaboration, which have played a critical role in our success over the past 34 years. As countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia accelerate their investments in artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure, we see a clear opportunity to support this next phase of growth through technology that is both accessible and impactful.”

Looking ahead, Acer continues to invest in next-generation technologies, including AI-powered devices, sustainable computing solutions and advanced hardware designed to meet the evolving needs of both consumers and enterprises. At the same time, the company is expanding into new business areas, including Emobility, Accessories and Networking devices, reflecting a broader strategy to diversify its portfolio and capture emerging opportunities across technology and innovation-driven sectors.

With a strong foundation built over five decades, Acer is focused on shaping the next era of computing, one defined by intelligent technologies, seamless connectivity and enhanced user experiences. As the Middle East accelerates towards an AI-driven future, Acer remains committed to enabling progress through innovation, supporting both national ambitions and the evolving needs of the region.