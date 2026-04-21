Samrat Choudhary Meets PM Modi In New Delhi, Seeks Guidance For Bihar's Development.

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 21 (IANS) After assuming office as the Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Following the meeting, Choudhary shared a post on his official X account, expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister and highlighting the importance of the interaction.

"Today, a courtesy meeting was held with the illustrious Prime Minister of the country Narendra Modi in New Delhi. Guidance was received on the vision of a 'Developed India' and a 'Prosperous Bihar'. The affection and cooperation of the Prime Minister are providing new momentum to Bihar's progress," the Chief Minister said.

Photographs of the meeting were shared by both the Prime Minister's Office and Samrat Choudhary, showing the two leaders greeting each other warmly.

The meeting is being seen as significant in terms of strengthening coordination between the Centre and the newly formed Bihar government, with a focus on accelerating development initiatives in the state.

Sources said that the two leaders discussed the current situation in Bihar and strategies to accelerate the state's development.

The meeting was also focused on governance, Centre-state coordination, and the implementation of key development schemes.

Notably, this marks the first time that a leader from the BJP's quota has assumed the office of Chief Minister in Bihar.

Samrat Choudhary took an oath for the Chief Minister's post on April 15 in the Bihar Lok Bhavan.

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Prime Minister Modi congratulated Chief Minister Choudhary and expressed confidence in his leadership.

Since taking the oath, Chief Minister Choudhary has been in action mode and has already conducted several review meetings.

On the second day after his swearing-in, Samrat Choudhary visited the Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib, where he offered prayers for peace, harmony, and prosperity in Bihar.

During the visit, the Gurudwara Management Committee honoured the Bihar Chief Minister with a ceremonial sword, a stole, and a 'Saropa' (robe of honour).

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party Mahila Morcha organised a 'Jan Akrosh Mahila Sammelan' in Patna to express support for the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, and the Bihar Chief Minister participated in it.