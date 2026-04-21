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Arada Completes Construction At Aljada's Naseej District, As Handover Of 138 Homes At Il Teatro Residences Buildings Begins
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
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Two-building complex overlooks the Il Teatro performing arts complex, designed by Tadao Ando
Milestone marks end of residential development in Aljada's creative hub, with more than 2,000 units now delivered across Naseej District
Total number of units now completed at Aljada tops 9,000
Arada's scope of operation covers property development, retail, education, healthcare, fitness, wellness and hospitality.
The master developer has so far launched 11 record-breaking projects in the UAE, and has also expanded into the UK and Australia.
Arada also operates a portfolio of complementary brands and experiences, which includes large-scale gyms, F&B and retail assets, social initiatives and visitor destinations.
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