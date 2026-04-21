Galaxy A57 5G And Galaxy A37 5G: Bringing Latest Innovation Within Reach

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Samsung Electronics unveiled Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G, expanding access to its latest mobile innovations. The new Galaxy A series reflects Samsung's commitment to democratizing AI by delivering advanced experiences at a more accessible price point.

Samsung Newsroom explored the devices' capabilities across AI, camera, design and performance.

At the core of Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G is Awesome Intelligence[1] - a suite of AI-powered features designed to simplify daily tasks.

One of the most notable additions is, available on the Galaxy A series for the first time. With the Voice Recorder app, users can record audio, convert speech to text and translate it across multiple languages[2] - making it easier to review meetings, revisit lectures or organize recorded calls.

, a Galaxy fan favorite feature, continues to expand and now allows multiple objects to be identified at once. For example, when users spot a look they love, information about each object - from tops to footwear - can be found in one search by simply circling an outfit on the screen.

suggests relevant actions based on on-screen content, such as creating GIFs, saving images or setting wallpapers feature is now accessible by long-pressing the Edge Panel.

Users can also move content seamlessly between apps. Multi-Window Drag & Drop, enhanced with AI Select, enables faster multitasking in apps like Samsung Browser and Samsung Notes. For example, images can be dragged directly into Samsung Notes and resized as needed.

The enhancedremoves unwanted elements with improved edge accuracy for clearer, more natural-looking images in fewer edits.

Photography remains central to the Galaxy A series, with camera enhancements that deliver sharp, vivid results in both bright and low-light conditions.

Both models feature a triple rear camera system for greater versatility. A 5MP macro camera captures detailed close-ups, revealing textures that might otherwise go unnoticed. The 12MP ultra-wide camera on Galaxy A57 5G enables broader shots, ideal for landscapes and group photos.

has been enhanced to produce brighter, sharper images in low light with more natural color. Improvements are noticeable in cityscapes and street scenes, where noise and distortion are often more visible.

The new Galaxy A series features a refined design that balances sleekness with everyday usability.

Galaxy A57 5G introduces a slimmer, lighter form factor at 6.9 mm thick and 179 g - 0.5 mm thinner and 19 g lighter than its predecessor - making it easier to hold while remaining pocket-friendly.

The triple-camera layout creates a cohesive look aligned with the Galaxy design language, enhancing overall polish and precision.

Display improvements further elevate the experience. Galaxy A57 5G features 1.5 mm bezels on the top and sides - reduced by 0.7 mm at the top and 0.5 mm on the sides - for a more immersive viewing experience without increasing device size.

Both models are available in two light and two dark color options. Galaxy A57 5G comes in Awesome Navy, Awesome Gray, Awesome Icyblue and Awesome Lilac,[7] while Galaxy A37 5G is offered in Awesome Lavender, Awesome Charcoal, Awesome Graygreen and Awesome White.[8] A premium metal frame of Galaxy A57 5G completes the design, balancing durability and aesthetics.

Performance remains a key part of the overall experience. With upgraded CPU and GPU, Galaxy A57 5G delivers faster, smoother operation for streaming, editing and everyday use.[9] A 13% larger vapor chamber[10] helps keep the device cool, even during extended gaming or video recording.

A 5,000mAh battery[11] supports up to two days of use[12] on a single charge. Super Fast Charging 2.0 powers Galaxy A57 5G up to 60% in about 30 minutes, reducing downtime.

Galaxy A57 5G and Galaxy A37 5G take a user-centric approach, focusing on essential innovations across AI, camera, design and performance in a practical and accessible way.

From Awesome Intelligence to advanced camera capabilities, the new Galaxy A series brings the latest innovations to more users. Samsung will continue to expand access to its mobile innovations, empowering more people around the world.

[1] Samsung Account login may be required to use certain Samsung Intelligence Features. Samsung does not make any promises, assurances or guarantees as to the accuracy, completeness or reliability of the output provided by Intelligence Features. Availability of Awesome Intelligence features may vary depending on the region/country, OS/One UI version, device model, and phone carrier. Awesome Intelligence service may be limited for minors in certain regions with age restrictions over AI usage.

[2] Translation into multiple languages is possible, but only one language can be translated at a time.

[3] Circle to Search is a trademark of Google LLC. Results for illustrative purposes only. Available on select devices and internet connection required. Works on compatible apps and surfaces. Result may vary depending on visual matches. Check responses for accuracy.

[4] Requires internet connection and Samsung Account login. Service availability may vary by country, language or device model. Availability of supported languages may vary. Certain languages may require language pack download. Galaxy AI Select download and installation may be required when launching the app for the first time.

[5] Results may vary depending on shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[6] Results may vary depending on shooting conditions including multiple subjects, being out of focus or moving subjects.

[7] Color and model availability may vary depending on country, region or carrier.

[8] Color and model availability may vary depending on country, region or carrier.

[9] Performance improvements shown compared to Galaxy A56 5G. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

[10] Compared to the previous model. Actual performance will depend on user environment, conditions and pre-installed software and applications.

[11] Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 4,905 mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns and other factors.

[12] Actual battery life varies by network environment, features and apps used, frequency of calls and messages, the number of times charged, and many other factors. Estimated against the average usage profile compiled by UX Connect Research. Independently assessed by UX Connect Research between 2026.01.08-2026.01.18 in UK with pre-release versions of SM-A576 under default setting using LTE and 5G Sub6 networks. NOT tested under 5G mmWave Network.