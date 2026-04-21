Six Dead In Explosion At Fireworks Manufacturing Unit In Kerala's Thrissur

MENAFN - IANS) Thrissur, April 21 (IANS) At least six people were killed, and several others were injured following a massive explosion at a fireworks manufacturing unit in Mundathikkodu, Thrissur, in Kerala during preparations for the Thrissur Pooram, an annual Hindu temple festival being held in the city.

A state government official who reached the spot said there were around 40 people who were working in the unit as the organisers had got lunch for the employees.

“We have got reports that seven people managed to run away,” said the official.

The explosion occurred at a fireworks unit used for preparing firecracker samples for the Thiruvambadi faction of the Thrissur Pooram.

A large quantity of explosives was reportedly stored at the site, which caught fire and triggered the blast during ongoing preparation work.

Earlier information had indicated that around 40 people were injured, with at least eight in critical condition.

Ambulances rushed to the scene, and authorities instructed Thrissur Medical College and other nearby hospitals to remain on alert to handle the emergency.

Thick smoke and fire engulfed the area, and rescue operations faced difficulties due to the presence of unexploded materials at the site.

Officials, including police personnel and emergency teams, reached the location to manage the situation.

The explosion was so powerful that its sound was heard several kilometres away, underscoring the intensity of the blast and the scale of the fireworks materials involved.

Staff members at the state-run KILA told IANS that they were surprised to hear a massive sound and felt it might be an earthquake.

“Later, when we came for tea, we heard the news that it was an explosion,” said an official at KILA, located kilometres away from the explosion site.

The incident occurred during the peak preparations for the Thrissur Pooram, just a day after the ceremonial flag hoisting marked the beginning of the festival activities.

Authorities have not yet confirmed the exact cause of the explosion, and an investigation is expected to focus on safety lapses in the storage and handling of fireworks materials.

Locals in the surrounding area have reported panic and temporary disruption following the blast.

Officials are also expected to review safety protocols related to fireworks production and storage as Thrissur Pooram is one of Kerala's most significant festivals, involving large-scale firecracker displays that require strict regulatory oversight.

Emergency response operations are continuing at the site as firefighters and police work to bring the situation under control.

The area remains cordoned off, and authorities have urged the public to avoid the vicinity until further notice.

Senior district officials are monitoring developments closely as medical teams continue treating the injured in hospitals in Thrissur district on an emergency basis.