Rahul Gandhi's Absence From TN Campaign Raises Concerns For Stalin-Led DMK Alliance

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, April 15 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly election campaign entering its final stretch, the continued delay in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announcing his tour dates has become a growing source of concern for the party's state unit and its alliance partner, the DMK.

Despite securing 28 seats after intense negotiations, Congress is yet to see its top leadership take the field in Tamil Nadu.

At a time when rival parties have ramped up aggressive, high-decibel campaigning, the absence of Rahul Gandhi has left many candidates feeling disadvantaged in key constituencies.

Within the TNCC, there is increasing pressure from grassroots workers and leaders for the participation of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who are viewed as the party's strongest crowd-pullers. Their presence, leaders believe, could significantly energise cadre and improve the party's visibility in the closing phase of the campaign.

TNCC President K. Selvaperunthagai and other senior leaders are currently engaged in statewide outreach efforts, attempting to energise the party base. However, there is growing demand within the party ranks for the presence of national leaders such as Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, who are widely seen as key vote-pullers capable of boosting the party's electoral prospects.

According to party sources, Rahul Gandhi has yet to finalise dates for his Tamil Nadu tour. His hesitation is reportedly linked to internal differences within the TNCC, which have created unease at the national level.

At the same time, Congress leaders have been vocal in criticising the BJP over the proposed delimitation exercise scheduled for April 16 -18, indicating that the party's focus remains divided between organisational issues and political messaging.

The delay has also fuelled speculation of a possible strain in ties between Rahul Gandhi and DMK President M.K. Stalin. Notably, although both leaders campaigned in neighbouring Puducherry on the same day recently, they did not share the stage, further adding to the perception of a lack of coordination within the alliance.

Congress leaders are particularly concerned as the party relies heavily on the DMK's organisational strength for grassroots mobilisation.

Rahul Gandhi's absence, they fear, could weaken their electoral push at a crucial juncture.

Tamil Nadu Congress in-charge Girish Chodankar has stated that Rahul Gandhi's campaign itinerary will be announced soon. However, with the campaign deadline fast approaching, the delay has heightened anxiety within the Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA), especially amid expectations of a closely contested election.