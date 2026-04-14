Sarah Fowlkes: An Open Letter On Supporting Small Businesses

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Sarah Fowlkes, New Braunfels, TexasSarah Fowlkes of New Braunfels shares a practical message for everyday professionals on how to better support small businesses in their industry and community.

In an open letter to professionals across industries, Sarah Fowlkes, Client Account Manager and President of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) San Antonio Post, is speaking directly to a common challenge: how to support small businesses in a meaningful, consistent way.

Her message is simple. Most people want to help. They just do not know where to start.

“Small businesses are a big part of this industry,” Fowlkes writes.“But they don't always have the same access. That's where we all have a role to play.”

An Open Letter from Sarah Fowlkes:

If you work in any industry, you have likely heard people talk about supporting small businesses. It sounds important. It sounds right. But in real life, it can feel unclear.

Where do you start? What actually makes a difference?

“I've never been someone who sticks to just one lane,” I often say.“I like figuring out how things connect and how to make them work better.”

That mindset applies here. Supporting small businesses is not one big action. It is a series of small, consistent steps.

Right now, small businesses make up 99.9% of all U.S. businesses and employ about 46% of the private workforce. In federal contracting, the government aims to award at least 23% of contracts to small businesses, yet many still struggle to access opportunities.

“There's a lot of opportunity to bring more people into the conversation,” I believe.“When we expand access, we strengthen the entire industry.”

The gap is not always about talent or effort. Often, it is about visibility, access, and relationships.

“In this space, relationships matter. You need to understand the mission and support it in a real way.”

Why This Challenge Feels So Common

Most professionals are busy. You are focused on your own work, deadlines, and goals. Supporting others can feel like an extra task.

But the truth is, it does not have to be.

“You can have a great idea,” I often remind people.“But if you don't follow through, it doesn't mean much.”

The issue is not a lack of ideas. It is a lack of consistent action.

Small businesses often miss out not because people do not care, but because no one takes the next step.

“A lot of success comes from just being there and doing the work.”

What You Can Do This Week

You do not need a big plan. You need simple actions you can repeat. Here are 10 practical steps you can take this week:

Reach out to one small business and introduce yourself

Attend a local industry or networking event

Share a small business's work on LinkedIn or with your team

Invite a small business to a meeting or discussion

Ask a small business what challenges they are facing

Connect two people who could benefit from knowing each other

Spend 15 minutes learning about a federal or industry program

Offer feedback or guidance if someone asks for help

Follow and engage with small businesses online

Show up to one event or initiative that supports collaboration



“It's not about one event or one meeting,” I often say.“It's about building relationships over time.”

A Simple Shift That Creates Real Impact

Supporting small businesses is not about changing your entire schedule. It is about making small shifts in how you already work.

Look at your current projects. Look at your current network. Where can you create space?

“Start where you are,” I tell people.“Show up, stay consistent, and look for ways to help others grow.”

Even one action can lead to new opportunities. Over time, those actions build stronger networks and more inclusive industries.

A Call to Action

This week, choose one action from the list above. Commit to doing it for the next 7 days.

Keep it simple. Keep it consistent.

Then share this letter with someone else who may be thinking the same thing: I want to help, but I don't know how.

“There's always room to improve how we work together,” I believe.“That's where the real progress happens.”

About Sarah Fowlkes

Sarah Fowlkes is a Client Account Manager, where she supports Army and Air Force clients. She also serves as President of the Society of American Military Engineers (SAME) San Antonio Post. Based in New Braunfels, Texas, she focuses on strengthening industry relationships and expanding opportunities for small businesses in the A/E sector through her professional and volunteer work.