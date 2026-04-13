High Income Securities Fund Announces Monthly Distributions For Second Quarter Of 2026
|Month
|Rate
|Record Date
|Payable Date
|April
|$0.0580
|April 21, 2026
|April 30, 2026
|May
|$0.0580
|May 19, 2026
|May 29,2026
|June
|$0.0580
|June 16, 2026
|June 30, 2026
Under the managed distribution plan, to the extent that sufficient investment income is not available on a monthly basis, the Fund will distribute long-term capital gains and/or return of capital. To the extent that the Fund's net investment income and net realized capital gains exceed the aggregate amount distributed pursuant to the managed distribution plan, the Fund may make an additional year-end distribution. No conclusions should be drawn about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the distributions. The Board may amend the terms of the managed distribution plan or terminate the plan at any time.
The Fund will issue a notice to stockholders that will provide an estimate of the composition of each distribution. For tax reporting purposes the actual composition of the total amount of distributions for each year will continue to be provided on a Form 1099-DIV issued after the end of the year.
Contact: Ultimus Fund Solutions, ...
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