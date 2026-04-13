Oasis Recovery Center Becomes One Of Few Providers In Lee County Offering Detox, Residential, PHP, & IOP Under One Roof

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Oasis Recovery Center, a leading addiction treatment provider in Lee County, Florida, has expanded its continuum of care with the addition of Partial Hospitalization (PHP) and Intensive Outpatient (IOP) programs. The new offerings build on Oasis Recovery Center's residential addiction treatment program and are designed to support individuals who need structured clinical care while maintaining greater flexibility as they progress through recovery.

The expansion comes as Lee County continues to face a growing need for structured step-down care. With regional providers reducing capacity and limited residential-to-outpatient transition options in the Fort Myers area, many individuals completing higher levels of treatment have been left without a clear clinical path forward.

With PHP and IOP now available, Oasis Recovery can better serve patients transitioning from residential care, individuals stepping down from higher levels of treatment, and those who need evidence-based support while living at home or in a supportive environment.

"Families in Southwest Florida have needed this for a long time," said Tyler Glock, Director of Community Partnerships of Oasis Recovery Center. "When someone finishes residential treatment, the transition home is the highest-risk period for relapse. Our outpatient programs keep them clinically supported during that window - same clinical team, same campus, no gap in care."

Oasis Recovery Center's new PHP and IOP programs provide comprehensive, clinically guided care that may include group therapy, individual counseling, relapse prevention planning, and support for co-occurring mental health concerns, depending on individual needs. These programs are intended to help patients strengthen coping skills, build healthier routines, and stay connected to recovery resources and accountability during early sobriety.

Program highlights include:

- Medical Detox - 24/7 clinically monitored withdrawal management with physician oversight and medication-assisted treatment (MAT), designed to stabilize patients safely before they transition into ongoing care.

- Residential Treatment - Immersive, structured programming including individual therapy, group therapy, family therapy, CBT, DBT, EMDR, trauma-informed care, 12-step integration, and experiential therapies - in a supportive, campus-based environment.

- Partial Hospitalization Program (PHP) - A structured day program providing intensive clinical support five or more days per week, allowing patients to step down from residential while remaining connected to their treatment team and recovery community.

- Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) - Flexible evening or daytime programming that allows individuals to maintain work, school, or family responsibilities while receiving ongoing group therapy, individual counseling, and relapse prevention support.

"Having every level of care on one campus means there's no discharge into a void," said Jennifer Barletta, Clinical Director. "Our patients build trust with their therapists in residential, and that same clinical relationship carries them through outpatient. That continuity is what keeps people in recovery."

About Oasis Recovery Center

Oasis Recovery Center is a Joint Commission-accredited, LegitScript-certified, DCF-licensed residential substance use disorder treatment facility located at 3625 Hidden Tree Lane in Fort Myers, Florida. The facility treats adults with substance use disorders and co-occurring mental health conditions using evidence-based, trauma-informed clinical programming.

Individuals interested in treatment can contact Oasis Recovery Center to learn more about admissions, program fit, and insurance or payment options.