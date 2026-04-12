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JD Vance Arrives in Islamabad for High-Stakes US–Iran Ceasefire Talks
(MENAFN) A senior delegation from the United States, headed by Vice President JD Vance, arrived in Pakistan’s capital on Saturday to participate in crucial discussions with Iranian officials aimed at resolving ongoing tensions in the Middle East. These talks come during a fragile two-week ceasefire that has created an opportunity for diplomatic engagement.
The aircraft carrying the US officials touched down at a military airbase near Islamabad at approximately 10:29 a.m. local time. Upon arrival, the delegation was welcomed by key Pakistani leaders, including the country’s foreign minister, senior defense officials, and the interior minister, along with representatives from the United States.
Following a short visit to the US Embassy, the delegation proceeded to a prominent hotel in the city around midday, as stated by reports.
Meanwhile, a high-ranking Iranian group had already reached Islamabad earlier that same day.
The delegation includes top political and diplomatic figures, along with senior national security representatives, according to available information.
Pakistan is serving as the host for these significant negotiations, referred to as the “Islamabad Talks.” The discussions are expected to involve both direct meetings and indirect communication channels, with proceedings anticipated to begin around mid-morning GMT.
In remarks welcoming the US delegation, Pakistan’s foreign minister praised Washington’s dedication to fostering peace and stability on both regional and global levels. He also voiced optimism that all sides would approach the dialogue in a constructive manner and reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to support efforts aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.
The aircraft carrying the US officials touched down at a military airbase near Islamabad at approximately 10:29 a.m. local time. Upon arrival, the delegation was welcomed by key Pakistani leaders, including the country’s foreign minister, senior defense officials, and the interior minister, along with representatives from the United States.
Following a short visit to the US Embassy, the delegation proceeded to a prominent hotel in the city around midday, as stated by reports.
Meanwhile, a high-ranking Iranian group had already reached Islamabad earlier that same day.
The delegation includes top political and diplomatic figures, along with senior national security representatives, according to available information.
Pakistan is serving as the host for these significant negotiations, referred to as the “Islamabad Talks.” The discussions are expected to involve both direct meetings and indirect communication channels, with proceedings anticipated to begin around mid-morning GMT.
In remarks welcoming the US delegation, Pakistan’s foreign minister praised Washington’s dedication to fostering peace and stability on both regional and global levels. He also voiced optimism that all sides would approach the dialogue in a constructive manner and reaffirmed Pakistan’s willingness to support efforts aimed at achieving a lasting resolution to the conflict.
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