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Benin Heads to Polls to Elect New President
(MENAFN) Voters across Benin streamed to polling stations Sunday to cast ballots in a presidential race that analysts have already characterized as having a "foregone outcome," with the ruling coalition's candidate widely expected to emerge victorious.
Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, 49, enters the contest as the clear frontrunner, buoyed by the backing of the ruling bloc and bolstered further by a failed coup attempt in December that analysts say solidified establishment support behind him. His sole challenger is opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe, a former culture minister whose relatively modest political profile has done little to shift the competitive calculus.
Prominent opposition figure Renaud Agbodjo, leader of The Democrats, was excluded from the race entirely after his party failed to secure the minimum parliamentary representation required to qualify for candidacy — a development that further narrowed the field.
Nearly 8 million eligible voters are participating in the election, casting ballots across more than 17,000 polling stations as reported by the national electoral body. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must clear the bar of an absolute majority — 50% plus one vote. Should neither contender achieve that threshold, a second round is scheduled for May 10.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed an observer mission to monitor proceedings, led by former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.
A Democracy Under Scrutiny
Benin has long carried a reputation as one of West Africa's more stable and functional democracies. However, rights organizations have leveled sustained criticism at outgoing President Patrice Talon, accusing him of systematically deploying legal and institutional mechanisms to suppress political dissent since assuming office in 2016 — allegations Talon has consistently denied.
Adding to those concerns, a constitutional revision passed in November extended presidential terms from five to seven years and restructured the Senate to include members partially appointed by the president — changes critics argue tilt the democratic playing field.
Jeannine Ella Abatan, senior researcher at Africa's Institute for Security Studies, told Anadolu that Wadagni's selection by the ruling coalition, combined with his broad support from key establishment and civil society figures, makes him the undisputed "favorite" going into Sunday's vote.
She attributed the election's predictable trajectory directly to the weakness of the opposition.
"If Wadangi wins the election, he will be a new face, but it will be a continuity of the policies put in place by President Talon," she said.
Talon himself is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, yet Abatan cautioned that a Wadagni victory would likely represent policy continuity rather than meaningful change.
Competing Visions for Benin's Future
At his final campaign rally Friday in the commercial capital of Cotonou, Wadagni laid out an ambitious economic vision, pledging to press ahead with the country's ongoing economic transformation and sustain what has become one of the region's most impressive growth trajectories. His platform has centered on economic and social priorities, including expanded access to microcredit for ordinary citizens.
The numbers behind his economic pitch are striking. Benin posted 7% growth last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, cementing its standing among West Africa's more resilient economies. The World Bank projects growth will average 7.1% annually from 2025 to 2027, driven primarily by agriculture, trade, and a major port expansion underway in Cotonou.
Hounkpe, 56, has staked out a sharply different campaign message — centering his bid on lowering the cost of essential goods and securing the freedom of political prisoners. On the security front, the former culture minister argued that regional coordination is indispensable to confronting the insurgent threat facing Benin and its neighbors, contending that joining forces with those neighbors is "essential."
Finance Minister Romuald Wadagni, 49, enters the contest as the clear frontrunner, buoyed by the backing of the ruling bloc and bolstered further by a failed coup attempt in December that analysts say solidified establishment support behind him. His sole challenger is opposition candidate Paul Hounkpe, a former culture minister whose relatively modest political profile has done little to shift the competitive calculus.
Prominent opposition figure Renaud Agbodjo, leader of The Democrats, was excluded from the race entirely after his party failed to secure the minimum parliamentary representation required to qualify for candidacy — a development that further narrowed the field.
Nearly 8 million eligible voters are participating in the election, casting ballots across more than 17,000 polling stations as reported by the national electoral body. To avoid a runoff, a candidate must clear the bar of an absolute majority — 50% plus one vote. Should neither contender achieve that threshold, a second round is scheduled for May 10.
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has deployed an observer mission to monitor proceedings, led by former Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo.
A Democracy Under Scrutiny
Benin has long carried a reputation as one of West Africa's more stable and functional democracies. However, rights organizations have leveled sustained criticism at outgoing President Patrice Talon, accusing him of systematically deploying legal and institutional mechanisms to suppress political dissent since assuming office in 2016 — allegations Talon has consistently denied.
Adding to those concerns, a constitutional revision passed in November extended presidential terms from five to seven years and restructured the Senate to include members partially appointed by the president — changes critics argue tilt the democratic playing field.
Jeannine Ella Abatan, senior researcher at Africa's Institute for Security Studies, told Anadolu that Wadagni's selection by the ruling coalition, combined with his broad support from key establishment and civil society figures, makes him the undisputed "favorite" going into Sunday's vote.
She attributed the election's predictable trajectory directly to the weakness of the opposition.
"If Wadangi wins the election, he will be a new face, but it will be a continuity of the policies put in place by President Talon," she said.
Talon himself is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term, yet Abatan cautioned that a Wadagni victory would likely represent policy continuity rather than meaningful change.
Competing Visions for Benin's Future
At his final campaign rally Friday in the commercial capital of Cotonou, Wadagni laid out an ambitious economic vision, pledging to press ahead with the country's ongoing economic transformation and sustain what has become one of the region's most impressive growth trajectories. His platform has centered on economic and social priorities, including expanded access to microcredit for ordinary citizens.
The numbers behind his economic pitch are striking. Benin posted 7% growth last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, cementing its standing among West Africa's more resilient economies. The World Bank projects growth will average 7.1% annually from 2025 to 2027, driven primarily by agriculture, trade, and a major port expansion underway in Cotonou.
Hounkpe, 56, has staked out a sharply different campaign message — centering his bid on lowering the cost of essential goods and securing the freedom of political prisoners. On the security front, the former culture minister argued that regional coordination is indispensable to confronting the insurgent threat facing Benin and its neighbors, contending that joining forces with those neighbors is "essential."
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