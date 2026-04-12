Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collection Day 2: Pradeep Ranganathan Film Grows 9%, Crosses ₹22 Cr Worldwide Check

Love Insurance Kompany (LIK) Box Office Collection Day 2: 'Love Insurance Kompany' shows steady box office growth on Day 2, driven by strong Tamil occupancy and rising audience curiosity for its futuristic romance

Pradeep Ranganathan's 'Love Insurance Kompany' witnessed a noticeable jump on its second day, collecting Rs 7.70 crore net in India. This marks a 9.2% increase from its opening day figure of Rs 7.05 crore. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 14.75 crore.

The occupancy also improved from 32.9% on Day 1 to 35.4% on Saturday, indicating better footfall and growing word-of-mouth. The film's performance suggests it is gaining traction, especially among weekend audiences.

The Tamil version continues to be the backbone of the film's success, contributing Rs 6.20 crore on Day 2 with a solid 40% occupancy across over 2,200 shows. Meanwhile, the Telugu version added Rs 1.50 crore, though with comparatively lower occupancy at 26%.

Internationally, the film earned around Rs 3 crore on its second day, taking the overseas total to Rs 5.30 crore. Combined with India gross collections of Rs 17.08 crore, the worldwide tally now stands at Rs 22.38 crore after just two days.

Set in the year 2040, the film explores the intersection of technology and human emotions, questioning whether algorithms can truly define love. Pradeep Ranganathan plays a man who challenges a matchmaking app created by S. J. Suryah's character.

Directed by Vignesh Shivan, the film blends sci-fi elements with a traditional romantic core. Its vibrant visual design, aided by strong cinematography and VFX, adds depth to the futuristic setting, while Anirudh Ravichander's music keeps the tone youthful and engaging. Early reviews highlight its concept-driven storytelling, even as it leans on familiar romantic tropes.

ALSO READ: Love Insurance Company (LIK) OTT Release: When, Where To Watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Film Online