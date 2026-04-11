Monetary Sops, Infra Push Key Features Of Delhi's Draft EV Policy 2026​

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Aiming to boost electric mobility, the Delhi government on Saturday placed its draft Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy 2026 in the public domain for feedback, showcasing proposals ranging from financial incentives to infra push, an official said.​

The policy mandates only electric three-wheelers to be registered in Delhi from 2027, and two-wheelers from 2028, and proposes extensive financial incentives, tax exemptions, mandatory provisions, and infrastructure boosts to popularise EVs.​

Under the draft policy, purchase incentives for electric two-wheelers will be provided in a phased manner based on battery capacity. Vehicles priced up to Rs 2.25 lakh (ex-factory) will be eligible for incentives of up to Rs 30,000 in the first year, Rs 20,000 in the second year and Rs 10,000 in the third year, said an official statement.​

Electric three-wheelers (L5M category) will receive incentives of Rs 50,000, Rs 40,000 and Rs 30,000 over three years, while electric four-wheeler goods vehicles (N1 category) will be eligible for incentives of Rs 1 lakh, Rs 75,000 and Rs 50,000 respectively during the same period, it said.​

The policy also proposes scrapping incentives to phase out older, polluting vehicles. Benefits include Rs 10,000 for electric two-wheelers, Rs 25,000 for three-wheelers, Rs 1 lakh for non-transport electric cars and Rs 50,000 for goods vehicles. These incentives will apply to vehicles up to BS-IV standards, subject to conditions including scrapping certification and timelines.​

An EV fund will also be created to finance the policy, drawing on budgetary allocations, central and state schemes, environmental funds, and other sources, the statement said.​

The proposed policy, which will remain open for comments till May 10, aims to accelerate the adoption of electric mobility in the national capital through financial incentives, regulatory measures and infrastructure expansion.​

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the draft policy, proposed to be in force until March 31, 2030, outlines a comprehensive framework to promote clean and sustainable transport in the city.​

She said the policy combines fiscal support, tax exemptions, infrastructure development and regulatory measures to drive adoption.​

“The proposed Delhi EV Draft Policy 2026 is a significant step towards establishing a clean, accessible and sustainable transport system in the capital. Extensive financial incentives, tax exemptions, mandatory provisions and infrastructure development have been emphasised to promote electric vehicles in Delhi,” the Chief Minister said.​

The government has earmarked a total outlay of Rs 3,954.25 crore for the policy. This includes Rs 1,236.25 crore for purchase incentives, Rs 1,718 crore for scrapping incentives, and Rs 1,000 crore for charging infrastructure development, the statement said.​

The year-wise expenditure has also been outlined, with Rs 965.5 crore planned for the first year, Rs 1,012.75 crore for the second, Rs 1,231.5 crore for the third and Rs 744.5 crore for the fourth year, it said.​

A key feature of the draft policy is the phased introduction of mandatory electrification. From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers will be permitted for new registrations, and from April 1, 2028, only electric two-wheelers will be registered in Delhi.​

The policy also mandates gradual electrification of school buses, targeting 10 per cent conversion by the end of the second year, 20 per cent by the third year and 30 per cent by March 2030.​

For fleet aggregators, the policy mandates that no conventional ICE vehicles running solely on diesel or petrol will be inducted into the existing fleet from January 2026, while other provisions of the Delhi Motor Vehicle Aggregator and Delivery Service Provider Scheme 2023 will apply.​

The government has also proposed prioritising electric vehicles in its own fleet. All vehicles hired or leased by departments under the Government of NCT of Delhi will be electric, except those granted specific exemptions.​

Additionally, all new inter-state buses inducted by the Delhi Transport Corporation and the transport department will be electric, said a statement.​

For the first time, the policy also provides for recycling infrastructure with the environment department to ensure that vehicle manufacturers (OEMs) and other responsible entities strictly follow the Battery Waste Management Rules, 2022, including proper handling, reporting, and recycling of used batteries under the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR).​

The Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) will support the establishment of battery collection centres across Delhi through public-private partnerships, making it easier for people to dispose of used batteries.​