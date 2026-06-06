U18 Hockey Asia Cup: CM Mann, Priyanka Gandhi Laud Gold, Bronze Wins

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi congratulated the Indian Women's and Men's Hockey teams for their excellent performances at the U18 Asia Cup 2026.

India were crowned champions of the Men's U-18 Asia Cup 2026 after defeating hosts Japan 4-1 in the final in Kakamigahara, Japan, on Saturday, while the Women's team won Bronze after a commanding 3-0 victory over Korea in the third-place match.

Priyanka Gandhi Congratulates Teams

Taking to X, Priyanka Gandhi congratulated the Indian teams for their historic performance. She said that the teams brought pride to the nation and extended her best wishes to all the players. "India has created history in the Under-18 Hockey Asia Cup. The Indian men's team has won gold medals for the third time, and the women's team has won a bronze medal, bringing glory to the country. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all players of both teams. The country is proud of all of you," she wrote in an X post.

Punjab CM Praises 'Stellar Performance'

Punjab CM Mann also congratulated the Men's Indian junior hockey team for winning the gold medal at the Asia Cup, praising their outstanding performance. He expressed pride in Punjab's youth contributing to India's hockey success and said the state government is committed to supporting athletes by improving sports facilities and reviving sports culture in Punjab. "Heartiest congratulations to the Indian Junior Hockey Team for their stellar performance and winning the 'Gold Medal' in the 'Junior Asia Cup'. We take great pride in the fact that our Punjabi youth are carrying forward this glorious legacy of hockey with such excellence. To revive the sports culture in Punjab and provide world-class facilities to athletes, 'Your Government' is always standing shoulder to shoulder with you. Bravo, champions--keep enhancing the pride of the country and Punjab in this very manner," CM Mann wrote in an X post.

Hockey India Announces Cash Rewards

Notably, to recognise the teams' achievements, Hockey India announced a cash award of Rs 3 lakh for each player of the gold medal-winning Indian U-18 Men's Hockey Team and Rs 1.5 lakh for each member of the support staff. Hockey India also announced a cash award of Rs 1 lakh for each player of the Indian U-18 Women's Hockey Team, who secured the bronze medal earlier in the day, along with Rs 50,000 for each member of the support staff. (ANI)

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