Explosion At Fireworks Factory Near Sivakasi No Casualties Reported

An explosion occurred at a fireworks factory in Pulipparaipatti near Sivakasi in Tamil Nadu, Fire and Rescue Services officials said, triggering an emergency response, with rescue and relief operations carried out at the site. The incident occurred on Friday night.

No Casualties Reported

Visuals from the location show the aftermath of the explosion, with emergency personnel seen working at the scene during rescue and relief operations. No deaths or injuries have been reported so far in the incident.

Investigation Underway

The cause of the explosion remains unknown at this stage. Further details are awaited as rescue operations and the probe continue. (ANI)

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