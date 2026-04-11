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Qatar Denies US Role From Al Udeid Base in Operations Against Iran
(MENAFN) A senior Qatari defense official has stated that no U.S. combat or logistical personnel stationed at the Al Udeid Air Base were involved in any operations targeting Iran.
In comments broadcast on a TV channel, Deputy Chief of Staff for Joint Operations Shayeq Misfer al-Hajri said there was no participation by U.S. combat or logistical units at the base in actions against Iran.
Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari rejected claims that Qatar had provided evidence regarding the use of American forces on its territory, calling the allegations inaccurate. He added that such statements were being used to justify attacks on Qatar itself.
He also noted that damage to the country’s energy infrastructure had been substantial, while stressing that Qatar does not use energy resources as a tool of political pressure.
The broadcast reportedly included previously unseen footage showing debris from Iranian ballistic missiles landing in residential areas inside Qatar. It also, for the first time, documented strikes on the Ras Laffan Industrial City during the reported attacks.
In comments broadcast on a TV channel, Deputy Chief of Staff for Joint Operations Shayeq Misfer al-Hajri said there was no participation by U.S. combat or logistical units at the base in actions against Iran.
Separately, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari rejected claims that Qatar had provided evidence regarding the use of American forces on its territory, calling the allegations inaccurate. He added that such statements were being used to justify attacks on Qatar itself.
He also noted that damage to the country’s energy infrastructure had been substantial, while stressing that Qatar does not use energy resources as a tool of political pressure.
The broadcast reportedly included previously unseen footage showing debris from Iranian ballistic missiles landing in residential areas inside Qatar. It also, for the first time, documented strikes on the Ras Laffan Industrial City during the reported attacks.
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