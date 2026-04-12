Macron Urges Iranian President To Restore Security In Strait Of Hormuz
“I held discussions with Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian. I urged him to seize the opportunity presented by the talks launched in Islamabad to pave the way for a lasting de-escalation and a demanding agreement that provides solid guarantees for security in the region, involving all the countries concerned,” the French President said.
Macron also stressed that Iran must“swiftly restore freedom and security of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz,” adding that France is“ready to contribute” to this effort.
The French President added that he insisted on“the importance of full respect for the ceasefire, including in Lebanon.” He emphasized that France fully supports the actions of the Lebanese authorities,“who alone are legitimate to exercise the sovereignty of the state and decide the destiny of Lebanon.”Read also: Macron, Erdoğan discuss war in Ukraine, Middle East situatio
As reported by Ukrinform, Iran said that negotiations with the United States are moving to the expert level.
Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine
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