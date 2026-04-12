US Vice President Says Talks With Iran Failed To Produce Agreement

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: US Vice President JD Vance said that intensive negotiations with the Iranian delegation in Islamabad, which lasted around 21 hours, failed to produce an agreement, pointing to what he described as clear shortcomings in the course of the talks.

Speaking to reporters from Islamabad, Vance said the Iranian side did not accept the conditions proposed by the United States, stressing that Washington required an unequivocal confirmation that Iran was not seeking to acquire nuclear weapons as a fundamental condition for any future understanding.

He added that the United States had presented what he described as its final and best offer, expressing hope that the Iranian side would choose to engage positively.

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Vance confirmed that the negotiations did not result in an agreement, noting that the US delegation would return to Washington without reaching an understanding with the Iranian side, and with the lack of positive commitments regarding the nuclear issue.

He said that the negotiations were conducted in good faith on the American side, but could not make tangible progress, adding that Iranian nuclear facilities had been destroyed, while Tehran had not pledged to halt its nuclear program.

Vance also praised Pakistan's efforts during the talks, describing them as remarkable in attempting to bridge differences between the parties involved.

High-level peace talks between the United States and Iran had begun yesterday in Islamabad, with official delegations from both sides participating as part of diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing tensions and addressing contentious issues, foremost among them Iran's nuclear file and regional security matters.

Following an initial round of talks that lasted 15 hours amid disagreements over several issues, reports had indicated that the two sides would hold further discussions later today before the US vice president announced the failure to reach an agreement with Iran.

These talks come after the United States and Iran announced a ceasefire agreement in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East since Feb. 28, in a move aimed at calming the situation and ensuring the stability of energy supplies through the Strait of Hormuz.

A senior US delegation headed by Vice President JD Vance, along with US special envoy Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, arrived in Islamabad to take part in the talks, while the Iranian delegation, led by Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and accompanied by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, arrived last night.