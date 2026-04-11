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Russia Urges Immediate Halt to Attacks on Lebanon Ahead of US-Iran Talks
(MENAFN) Russia on Friday called for an immediate cessation of attacks on Lebanon, as delegations from the United States and Iran prepare to hold significant direct negotiations in Islamabad on Saturday.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged all parties involved in the planned discussions to act responsibly and refrain from steps that could jeopardize the diplomatic opportunity.
The ministry also pointed out that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had been functioning normally before hostilities against Iran began on Feb. 28, adding that those who “unleashed aggression” toward Tehran “should not gloss over the true course of events.”
Moscow stressed that resolving the conflict—described as having been initiated by the US and Israel—remains the “key task.”
“Among other things, its consequences include damage suffered by states on the Arabian Peninsula, as well as military actions in the Lebanese-Israeli border zone and missile and airstrikes on Lebanon, which must be stopped immediately,” the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the week, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire facilitated by Pakistan, seen as a potential step toward a broader deal to end the fighting, which has resulted in thousands of casualties.
In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged all parties involved in the planned discussions to act responsibly and refrain from steps that could jeopardize the diplomatic opportunity.
The ministry also pointed out that maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz had been functioning normally before hostilities against Iran began on Feb. 28, adding that those who “unleashed aggression” toward Tehran “should not gloss over the true course of events.”
Moscow stressed that resolving the conflict—described as having been initiated by the US and Israel—remains the “key task.”
“Among other things, its consequences include damage suffered by states on the Arabian Peninsula, as well as military actions in the Lebanese-Israeli border zone and missile and airstrikes on Lebanon, which must be stopped immediately,” the ministry said in a statement.
Earlier in the week, Washington and Tehran announced a two-week ceasefire facilitated by Pakistan, seen as a potential step toward a broader deal to end the fighting, which has resulted in thousands of casualties.
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