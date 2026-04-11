403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Israeli Forces Strike Area Near Jamla in Syria’s Daraa Province
(MENAFN) Israeli military units carried out shelling near the town of Jamla in Syria’s southern Daraa province, according to reports on Friday.
According to available information, Israeli tanks targeted areas surrounding Jamla in the western countryside of Daraa, though no additional details were immediately provided.
As of 1855 GMT, there had been no official response from Syrian authorities regarding the incident.
Israeli operations in Syrian territory have been reported on a near-daily basis, including ground incursions, particularly in rural parts of Quneitra and Daraa. These actions have reportedly involved detaining civilians, establishing checkpoints to monitor movement, and causing damage to farmland.
Israel has maintained control over much of the Golan Heights since 1967. Following the removal of Bashar al-Assad from power in December 2024, it also declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and advanced into the buffer zone.
According to Syrians, these continued actions are disrupting attempts to reestablish stability and are complicating government efforts to draw investment aimed at revitalizing the country’s economy.
According to available information, Israeli tanks targeted areas surrounding Jamla in the western countryside of Daraa, though no additional details were immediately provided.
As of 1855 GMT, there had been no official response from Syrian authorities regarding the incident.
Israeli operations in Syrian territory have been reported on a near-daily basis, including ground incursions, particularly in rural parts of Quneitra and Daraa. These actions have reportedly involved detaining civilians, establishing checkpoints to monitor movement, and causing damage to farmland.
Israel has maintained control over much of the Golan Heights since 1967. Following the removal of Bashar al-Assad from power in December 2024, it also declared the 1974 disengagement agreement void and advanced into the buffer zone.
According to Syrians, these continued actions are disrupting attempts to reestablish stability and are complicating government efforts to draw investment aimed at revitalizing the country’s economy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment