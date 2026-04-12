US Delegation Leaves Pakistan With No Iran Deal

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Islamabad: The US delegation left Pakistan on Sunday morning after Vice President JD Vance announced that no agreement had been reached with the Iranian side during the talks hosted in Islamabad.

Images showed Vance, who headed the US delegation, along with other members, boarding a plane back to the United States, just minutes after a brief press conference in which he announced that the round of negotiations in Islamabad had ended without an understanding.

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Vance said that the talks concluded after about 21 hours of discussions, noting that the Iranian side had refused to accept US conditions related to not developing nuclear weapons.

He added that the discussions were conducted in continuous coordination with US President Donald Trump and officials in the US administration, adding that Washington required a clear commitment not to pursue nuclear weapons or develop the means to acquire them.

He added that this demand represents the core objective of the US administration, confirming that the negotiations were an attempt to achieve this goal but ended without an agreement.

For its part, Iran's state broadcasting authority said that what it described as excessive US demands caused the collapse of the Iran-US negotiations in Islamabad aimed at ending the war in the Middle East.

A post by Iranian state television on Telegram said that the Iranian delegation had negotiated tirelessly and intensively for 21 hours to defend the national interests of the Iranian people, adding that despite multiple initiatives from its side, citing what it called the unreasonable US demands as the reason for a lack of progress made during the talks, bringing negotiations to an end.

