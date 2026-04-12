Ukrainian Air Defense Downs Rare Russian Drones Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg And Izdeliye-54
“The anti-aircraft missile division of the 67th Mechanized Brigade tracks not only the quantity but also the quality of targets. Knyaz Veshchiy Oleg and Izdeliye-54 are rare models of enemy UAVs that entered our sector and were destroyed,” the post reads.Read also: Ukrainian USFs wipe out Russian Tor-M1 air defense system in Donetsk region
According to Ukrinform, on April 11, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces struck an oil depot, an oil pumping station, three ammunition depots, and Russian personnel in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine and inside the aggressor state.
Archive photo: State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
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