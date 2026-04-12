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First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Occasion Of Easter (PHOTO)

First VP Mehriban Aliyeva Makes Post On Occasion Of Easter (PHOTO)


2026-04-12 01:03:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 12. First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has shared a post on her official Instagram page on the occasion of Easter, Trend reports.

The post says: "I cordially congratulate the Christian community of Azerbaijan on the occasion of the Easter, and wish strong health and happiness to our compatriots!"

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Trend News Agency

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