US And Iran Fail To Reach Agreement To End War JD Vance
“We have been at it now for 21 hours, and we've had a number of substantive discussions with the Iranians. That's the good news. The bad news is that we have not reached an agreement,” Vance said.
He added that he considers this“bad news for Iran much more than it's bad news for the United States of America,”“So we go back to the United States having not come to an agreement,” the Vice President said.
According to Vance, Iranian negotiators refused to accept what he described as“quite flexible” U.S. demands.“We were quite accommodating. The President told us, 'You need to come here in good faith and make your best effort to get a deal.' We did that, and unfortunately, we weren't able to make any headway,” he noted.Read also: Macron urges Iran ian president to restore security in Strait of Hormuz
Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump stated that the United States was ready to resume military action in Iran if an agreement with Tehran could not be reached.
On the eve of the talks in Pakistan, both sides accused each other of violating the ceasefire.
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