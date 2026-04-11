Bengal Polls: PM Modi To Hold Marathon Rallies In Katwa, Jangipur, Dakshin Dinajpur Today

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 11 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address three consecutive rallies in West Bengal on Saturday, intensifying the BJP's campaign ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled for April 23 and April 29.

According to the programme, the Prime Minister will begin his day with a Vijay Sankalp Sabha in Katwa around noon. He will then proceed to Jangipur, where he is slated to address another rally at approximately 1:45 P.M.

Later in the day, PM Modi will travel to Balurghat in Dakshin Dinajpur district to address a public meeting scheduled for around 3:45 P.M.

Following these engagements, the Prime Minister is expected to head to Siliguri the same evening, where he is likely to hold a roadshow on Sunday as part of the ongoing campaign outreach.

These events form part of a broader high-intensity campaign plan, under which the Prime Minister is expected to address around 14 rallies across the state during this election period.

Earlier, on April 9, PM Modi had addressed three rallies in Haldia, Asansol and Siuri, where he sharply targeted the ruling Trinamool Congress government.

During those addresses, the Prime Minister stated that if the BJP forms the government in West Bengal after the elections, there would be a special probe to identify individuals allegedly facilitating infiltration into the state and helping such entrants settle.

He also remarked that crude bomb-making units had, in effect, become akin to cottage industries in the state and accused the ruling dispensation of allowing such a situation to persist.

Raising concerns over education, PM Modi alleged that several state-run schools had been shutting down under the present government. He alleged that this was being done deliberately as the ruling party did not want the youth to become educated.

He further alleged that the conduct of the Trinamool Congress reflected arrogance, citing a recent instance where, according to him, even President Droupadi Murmu had been insulted during an event in the state.

With the BJP aiming to regain political momentum after facing setbacks in parts of Bengal during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Prime Minister's back-to-back rallies are being viewed as a strategic effort to energise party workers and sharpen its contest against the Trinamool Congress ahead of the first phase of polling.

The elections to the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be conducted in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.