Navy Organises Passing Out Parade For 53 Officer Trainees At Kochi Base

MENAFN - IANS) Kochi, April 11 (IANS) Course Completion Divisions for 53 Officer Trainees of the 107th Integrated Officer Training Course were held at Naval Base, Kochi, on Saturday, said the Southern Naval Command.

“The parade was reviewed by Commodore Pramod G Thomas, Cmde (Training), HQSNC. The 39-week training, conducted across 14 professional schools of the Indian Navy, equips these future naval leaders with essential skills through a blend of theoretical instructions and hands-on experience using advanced simulators, emulators, and training models,” said the Indian Navy in a social media post.

“As the young officers advance into their sea appointments, they carry forward the professionalism, ethics, and commitment to serve the nation with pride,” it said.

Earlier, Navy Chief Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi awarded the prestigious 'Sardar KMPanikkarNIB (Navy's Intellectual Beacon)' Badge to Capt Ashok Garg at a ceremony held in the South Block, New Delhi, on Friday.

“Capt Ashok Garg secured First Prize in the 2025 edition of the NIB Essay Competition for his work on 'FutureReadiness: InductingTechnologyatSpeedandScale', reflecting forward-looking thought and operational relevance in an evolving maritime environment,” said Spokesperson of the Indian Navy on social media.

The NIB initiative fosters a culture of IntellectualRigour, SystematicAnalysis, and ProfessionalExcellence. This award recognises the winner's outstanding contribution and reinforces the Navy's commitment to nurturing a thinking, research‐oriented mindset across the organisation, aligned with the Navy's vision of a future-ready force, it said.

Earlier, at the just-concluded Ran Samwad 2.0, Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi addressed the forum on "Maritime Forces Visualisation of Multi-Domain Operations (MDO)".

The Chief of Naval Staff structured the talk in two parts. First, how the maritime battlespace has changed into a dense, transparent, deeply interconnected grid shaped by speed, scale and simultaneity and second, how the Indian Navy is adapting to this through Multi-Domain Operations, said the spokesperson.

The multi-domain character of maritime operations is not new to the Indian Navy, and speed is no longer merely an enabler of warfare but a distinct capability, he said.

The future fleet will not be defined by platforms alone, but by the effects it can generate in an integrated manner, he said.

He said the Navy's response rests on three pillars - physical, conceptual and human: building a networked and resilient future fleet, refining doctrine and strategy for contested multi-domain conflict and training sailors with new skills, simulators and stronger jointness, so that the Navy can deliver decisive integrated effects.