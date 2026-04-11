New Zealand Braces For Cyclone Vaianu, Thousands Evacuated

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Wellington, New Zealand: Authorities in New Zealand have ordered thousands of residents to evacuate their homes as the country's North Island braces for the approach of Cyclone Vaianu, amid warnings of coastal flooding and landslides.

New Zealand's Meteorological Service said the cyclone is expected to bring heavy rainfall and winds of up to 130 km/h, and is likely to make landfall on Sunday.

Authorities have declared a state of emergency in several areas and ordered evacuations in parts of Whakatane, a coastal town of more than 37,000 residents located about 430 km northeast of the capital, Wellington.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon warned the cyclone could cause significant damage and urged residents to take necessary precautions.

Local authorities in Whakatane have advised residents to stay away from high-risk areas for at least two days, warning the storm could trigger landslides, storm surges and large waves, as well as coastal flooding.

In 2023, New Zealand was hit by Cyclone Gabrielle, which killed 11 people and displaced thousands in one of the country's most severe natural disasters in recent decades.