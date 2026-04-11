Prioritise Eco-Friendly Practices, Pollution Control In River Beautification: Maha Minister

MENAFN - IANS) Pune, April 11 (IANS) Maharashtra Environment Minister Pankaja Munde on Saturday directed the administration to ensure that river beautification projects prioritise ecological balance and complete pollution control.

The Minister issued these directives during a review meeting concerning the Mula-Mutha River Pollution Control Project under the National River Conservation Plan.

The meeting was attended by Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram, Additional Commissioner Pavneet Kaur, Mayor Manjusha Nagpure, members of the Standing Committee, and various departmental heads.

Minister Munde highlighted a critical gap in current infrastructure, noting that while many industries set up Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), they often become non-functional due to poor maintenance.

"The Municipal Corporation must ensure that all existing sewage treatment plants in Pune operate at full capacity. There should be no room for complaints regarding their functionality," the Minister stated.

During the meeting, several strategic points were addressed to bolster the city's environmental infrastructure. Minister Munde said that efforts will be made to secure land from the Agriculture Department for the STP project at the Botanical Garden in Aundh. A new policy for rural sewage treatment will be introduced after studying various districts and departments.

“Plans are underway to ensure the headquarters of the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) remains in Pune rather than Baramati. Necessary funds will be allocated to expedite and complete all pending projects within the city,” said the minister.

Pune Municipal Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram provided a detailed presentation on the current state of sanitation infrastructure. The briefing covered Total sewage generation vs current processing capacity within municipal limits and the financial status and implementation hurdles of ongoing projects.

He also briefed the Minister on the update on major sewage treatment centers, including Warje, Vadgaon, Mundhwa, Hadapsar, Kharadi, Dhanori, Baner, Tanajiwadi, and Bhairoba.

Minister Munde concluded the meeting with a firm commitment to transforming Pune's riverfront through sustainable and pollution-free initiatives.

Earlier, Minister Munde on Friday announced that the state government is in the final stages of establishing a dedicated River Rejuvenation Authority, as the primary focus must shift from river beautification to absolute pollution control.

The Authority is tasked with curbing rising water pollution and ensuring the effective implementation of environmental policies. The Minister was speaking at a high-level review meeting held at the Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority (PMRDA).